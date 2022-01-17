ShockProof

Lots of good advice, thanks, and a new one to look at, Clipsal brand.

Regarding meeting the NZ standard NZS 4514:2021 for interconnected smoke alarm for houses. I have just looked at this standard. It’s a brief one, and really just a basic guide on what the best install practice is and what an interonnected system is required to have. Really says very little about the wireless system and I would expect that any home automation system would comply, if they wanted to comply it, which I doubt anyone is going to do for the NZ market.

The wireless smoke detectors communicate with each other from what I can see, making a network of their own. This appears to me to be a good system, and then adding a hub means you can look at it in the manufacturer's app. If it also went into HomeKit, that is giving extra benefit, but sadly not yet in NZ.

I can see Pyrexx PX-1C being sold in NZ by direct importers, stating that they run at 868.3 MHz. Is this frequency available for fire alarm systems here, seems like the radio band is only permitted for something other types of devices? The Clipsal FireTek one uses 433.42 MHz and Cavius is using 926.365 Mhz (both permitted in NZ for "general user radio licence" for Short Range Devices so seems OK). There are more normal sellers of the Pyrexx as well like Ideal electrical, but I can't see specs on their website.