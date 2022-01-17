Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Smart smoke/heat detector systems
ShockProof

19 posts

Geek


#293383 17-Jan-2022 17:25
Send private message

Interested to hear what people’s experience is post 2021 for a whole home smoke/heat detection system. This would be a wireless linked system. I really would like one that works in Homekit but they are not sold in NZ, so what else is there? I see Consumer NZ are recommending the Pyrexx PX-1C and the Nest system. Since I am Homekit/Apple oriented, not going to open up to Google so Nest is out, and it is expensive anyway. Pyrexx is also pricey, but better than the nest one. Geekzone people have also recommended Cavius brand in the past. Are there any others?

 

 

 

What does a house system cost when say eight detectors are installed the bridge is also included and is it practical to do yourself or get a professional to install?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
dfnt
1390 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2852379 17-Jan-2022 18:13
Send private message

I use nest protect, there’s a homebridge plugin to integrate with HomeKit

Works well

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
timmmay
18533 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2852448 17-Jan-2022 19:56
Send private message

After thinking about it for ages we went with Cavius wireless recently. There's too many smart home standards, this one is dedicated and Just Works. As older ones fail we'll add more Cavius detectors. We mostly wanted to be able to hear if the office smoke alarm went off, with three doors between us and the office it's pretty quiet. We put a smoke detector in the office and a heat detector in the kitchen so we'll hear if either go off.

Senecio
1520 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2852455 17-Jan-2022 20:05
Send private message

I'm also using Nest Protect with the Homebridge plugin. Having them in HomeKit is great, if any of the smoke detectors go off all my Hue lights come on throughout the house.



morrisk
310 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2852478 17-Jan-2022 20:53
Send private message

Also using Nest Protect with Homebridge plugin and very happy.

insane
3020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2852490 17-Jan-2022 21:34
Send private message

timmmay:

After thinking about it for ages we went with Cavius wireless recently. There's too many smart home standards, this one is dedicated and Just Works. As older ones fail we'll add more Cavius detectors. We mostly wanted to be able to hear if the office smoke alarm went off, with three doors between us and the office it's pretty quiet. We put a smoke detector in the office and a heat detector in the kitchen so we'll hear if either go off.



Have done the same, for something so important I don't want to rely on 3rd party systems or have poor battery life. Got other problems to deal with :)

SumnerBoy
1889 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2852696 18-Jan-2022 09:34
Send private message

I am building a new home and recently bought a set of these;

 

https://www.clipsal.com/products/detail?CatNo=755RLPSMA4

 

https://www.clipsal.com/products/detail?CatNo=755RFB2

 

They are mains powered smoke alarms, which are interconnected so that if one goes off they all sound. They each have a lithium backup battery (non-removable) which provides backup if the power goes out. 

 

Then by adding the relay base I can wire them up to my home automation system so it will be notified if they are triggered. The relay base also has dry contacts for TEST and HUSH functions. You can either wire these back to a wall mounted switch or again hook it up to your home automation system.

 

These don't have integrations out-of-the-box but with a little Arduino or similar can be pretty easily setup to integrate with HA or openHAB or NodeRED etc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

mclean
547 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2852719 18-Jan-2022 10:12
Send private message

If you're serious about it, and life-safety systems are as serious as it gets, then consider a system that complies with NZS 4514, and if you're doing the whole house from scratch then preferably make it hard-wired. Standards like this are written from many years of hard-won experience.

 

If you want your home automation to react to a fire (and I certainly wouldn't trust my HA with any of the alarm or fault monitoring functions) then you can do it through auxiliary relays that don't affect the primary function of the system.




McLean



SumnerBoy
1889 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2852725 18-Jan-2022 10:27
Send private message

Couldn't agree more - hence why I went with the Clipsal Firetek alarms. They work entirely independently of any automation system. All the smarts are parasitic in nature - monitoring their state only.

mattenz
139 posts

Master Geek


  #2852889 18-Jan-2022 14:28
Send private message

SumnerBoy:

 

I am building a new home and recently bought a set of these;

 

https://www.clipsal.com/products/detail?CatNo=755RLPSMA4

 

https://www.clipsal.com/products/detail?CatNo=755RFB2

 

They are mains powered smoke alarms, which are interconnected so that if one goes off they all sound. They each have a lithium backup battery (non-removable) which provides backup if the power goes out. 

 

Then by adding the relay base I can wire them up to my home automation system so it will be notified if they are triggered. The relay base also has dry contacts for TEST and HUSH functions. You can either wire these back to a wall mounted switch or again hook it up to your home automation system.

 

These don't have integrations out-of-the-box but with a little Arduino or similar can be pretty easily setup to integrate with HA or openHAB or NodeRED etc.

 

 

I had heard that you can't interconnect and monitor the relay at the same time, is that not the case?

dfnt
1390 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2852965 18-Jan-2022 15:28
Send private message

The integration into homekit doesn't impact the primary function of the nest protect fire alarms.. they still go off and alert you just the same irrespective of whether you have it in homekit.

ShockProof

19 posts

Geek


  #2853038 18-Jan-2022 18:29
Send private message

Lots of good advice, thanks, and a new one to look at, Clipsal brand.

 

Regarding meeting the NZ standard NZS 4514:2021 for interconnected smoke alarm for houses. I have just looked at this standard. It’s a brief one, and really just a basic guide on what the best install practice is and what an interonnected system is required to have. Really says very little about the wireless system and I would expect that any home automation system would comply, if they wanted to comply it, which I doubt anyone is going to do for the NZ market.

 

The wireless smoke detectors communicate with each other from what I can see, making a network of their own. This appears to me to be a good system, and then adding a hub means you can look at it in the manufacturer's app. If it also went into HomeKit, that is giving extra benefit, but sadly not yet in NZ.

 

I can see Pyrexx PX-1C being sold in NZ by direct importers, stating that they run at 868.3 MHz. Is this frequency available for fire alarm systems here, seems like the radio band is only permitted for something other types of devices? The Clipsal FireTek one uses 433.42 MHz and Cavius is using 926.365 Mhz (both permitted in NZ for "general user radio licence" for Short Range Devices so seems OK). There are more normal sellers of the Pyrexx as well like Ideal electrical, but I can't see specs on their website.

SumnerBoy
1889 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2853089 18-Jan-2022 21:49
Send private message

mattenz:

 

I had heard that you can't interconnect and monitor the relay at the same time, is that not the case?

 

 

I don't believe so, but I haven't installed mine to test properly yet.

 

Nothing in the manuals and specs I have read so far have any mention of it,

mattenz
139 posts

Master Geek


  #2853216 19-Jan-2022 10:20
Send private message

SumnerBoy:

 

mattenz:

 

I had heard that you can't interconnect and monitor the relay at the same time, is that not the case?

 

 

I don't believe so, but I haven't installed mine to test properly yet.

 

Nothing in the manuals and specs I have read so far have any mention of it,

 

 

 

 

Thanks, will be keen to hear about your experience!

mclean
547 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2853405 19-Jan-2022 12:24
Send private message

What usually distinguishes a system designed to a standard is it's ability to alert you when things go wrong. For a wired system that could be loss of power or a wiring fault. For a wireless system it's a dying battery or loss of connectivity with the other detectors in the network.

 

Wireless systems usually let you test the network connectivity manually, but not many will actually alert you when a detector goes AWOL.




McLean

msukiwi
1515 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2854345 20-Jan-2022 19:04
Send private message

I have had a Cavius Wireless "system" including 6 Smoke Detectors and 1 Remote/Torch here with the Cavius Gateway (Which is no longer available) / App etc.

 

3 of the units developed a random false detection. (Not at the same time) I had a spare and re-purposed one. When the 3rd unit failed I contacted Cavius here in NZ to see if they were aware of any problems. (Not Low Battery alarm, and a new battery made no difference, or extra vacuuming, or air blowing also made no difference)

 

Cavius couried me replacements at no charge, including a pre-paid bag to send back the faulty units, and even logged the pick-up job for the courier.

 

I can't recommend them highly enough. Even without the Gateway, when 1 goes = they all go off and the one which triggered it flashes!

 

Well done Cavius NZ.

 

10/10 For Service and Result. Full system restored and tested.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 