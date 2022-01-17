ShockProof

Interested to hear what people’s experience is post 2021 for a whole home smoke/heat detection system. This would be a wireless linked system. I really would like one that works in Homekit but they are not sold in NZ, so what else is there? I see Consumer NZ are recommending the Pyrexx PX-1C and the Nest system. Since I am Homekit/Apple oriented, not going to open up to Google so Nest is out, and it is expensive anyway. Pyrexx is also pricey, but better than the nest one. Geekzone people have also recommended Cavius brand in the past. Are there any others?
What does a house system cost when say eight detectors are installed the bridge is also included and is it practical to do yourself or get a professional to install?