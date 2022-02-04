My Tomtom car GPS Go 6100 has a battery failure. It will not hold a charge at all. Also the holder for the device that sticks to Window has also failed and drops downwards making in unusable when driving.

I quite like the Tomtom 6100 as it has lifetime speed cameras etc.

It seems possible to replace battery but Tomtom are no help there. It seemed quite difficult for a lay person to replace.

I am just wondering if I should replace it and what other brands of GPS would be worth considering

If you use a GPS please let me know which one and what brand and would you recommend

Thanks