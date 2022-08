Not a chance. I think I found the site you're talking about and it refers to the lamps as Cree T6 (x3). A quick search indicates that optimal output for this chip is well below 1000 lumens each, probably closer to 600-800, especially without active thermal cooling.



So - even if they are indeed using genuine Cree lamps with excellent thermal design - you're not likely to get more than about 2000-2500 lumens. But for $20 (down from $29) including 2x18650 cells, a car charger and a USB charger, I expect you'll get what you pay for, which is not a lot.



I'd expect well under 1000 lumens total, poor cooling (ie. short lamp life) and poor quality 18650 cells that don't last long. But at that price I'm also tempted to find out myself! 😁