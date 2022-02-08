Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DECT phone potentially incompatible with solar controller supplying BUCK module
#293692 8-Feb-2022 15:16
I have a strange problem when trying to power the base station of a DECT phone with a BUCK module wired to a 12VDC battery charged by a solar controller.  

 

The base station of the DECT phone lights up, the paging (find phone) function works, but I get no dial tone on the handset.  The phone wire end is plugged into a VOIP box powered by the same battery.  If I use the same setup with the base station 240v adaptor plugged into an inverter (even a modified sine wave one), it works fine.  If I supply power via a BUCK module to the base station using a standalone 12v battery, it works.  A corded phone plugged directly to the VOIP box also works.

 

I have tried different phones: a Panasonic with 5.5v, and a Uniden with 9v.  The result is the same.  Thinking it might have been a voltage problem, I varied the voltage up or down slightly to no avail.  I prefer to run the phone through the BUCK module rather than using an inverter all the time.

 

Thinking that there may have been some grounding incompatibility, I have tried the following:

 

1. Powering the BUCK module directly from the 12V battery, rather than through the output side of the solar controller.  No difference.

 

2. Powering the BUCK module through a completely separate solar system directly connected to the 12V battery.  It worked initially, but when I noticed that the controller wasn't charging the battery; reset the controller, the DECT phone stopped working.

 

The battery voltage varied from 12.7v to 14.4v during different stages of charging.  The output of the BUCK module appears steady.  It appears as if connecting the battery to the solar controller "dirties" the supply current.  One PV system has a MPPT controller.  The other one has PWM.  Different brand controllers, no difference.

 

The next thing I'd try is to put a bridge rectifier and a capacitor in front or behind the BUCK module.  I'd use a choke too but I wouldn't know what kind to use.

 

What gives?

richms
  #2863630 8-Feb-2022 15:27
You have a ground loop between the 2 devices, when they are both designed to operate off isolated mains power supply, not a shared DC supply that connects their internal grounds together

 

Get an isolated converter for one of them and see how you get on.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

richms
  #2863631 8-Feb-2022 15:29
Also most solar controllers work the -ve side of the battery and solar panel, and the positive terminals are their common ground, so by connecting 2 seperate controllers you are now bridging their outputs in a way that may lead to damage.




Richard rich.ms

Tinkerer

  #2863641 8-Feb-2022 15:48
Hi Richard,

 

Thanks for the very prompt reply.

 

I knew about isolating transformers but not isolating converters.  Will try.

 

Regards,

 

Duncan



Tinkerer

#2892873 27-Mar-2022 18:30
Thanks Richard.  The isolating converter idea works.

