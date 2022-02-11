Hi, looking for ideas to replace an old underfloor heating controller/thermostat with something smart.
Ideally with a timer and phone control.
Is there anything available in NZ that will do this? TIA
Can you pull the cover off and see if there's anything more details?
Can you pull the cover off and see if there's anything more details?
Dam, I'm not at the house and won't be for a few weeks (it was my parents). Will post a photo when I can.
You wont find out much by opening that up. They are a bit dodgy in that there is a fair bit of exposed potentially live at 230V copper and steel.
It is just a thermostat for 230V, potentially no neutral. If you want to replace it with something more fancy, it will probably need to be battery powered.
Cant give you any ideas of what to replace it with as the ones I have replaced have been with pretty basic battery ones.
I suggest talking to your local central heating person for some ideas.
Here is a YouTube video from Bigclive.