You wont find out much by opening that up. They are a bit dodgy in that there is a fair bit of exposed potentially live at 230V copper and steel.

It is just a thermostat for 230V, potentially no neutral. If you want to replace it with something more fancy, it will probably need to be battery powered.

Cant give you any ideas of what to replace it with as the ones I have replaced have been with pretty basic battery ones.

I suggest talking to your local central heating person for some ideas.