Smart replacement for 1980s underfloor heating
SQLGeek

129 posts

Master Geek


#293751 11-Feb-2022 15:02
Hi, looking for ideas to replace  an old underfloor heating controller/thermostat with something smart.

 

Ideally with a timer and phone control. 

 

 

 

Is there anything available in NZ that will do this? TIA

 

 

mattenz
141 posts

Master Geek


  #2865534 11-Feb-2022 15:49
Can you pull the cover off and see if there's anything more details?

SQLGeek

129 posts

Master Geek


  #2865558 11-Feb-2022 16:27
mattenz:

 

Can you pull the cover off and see if there's anything more details?

 

 

Dam, I'm not at the house and won't be for a few weeks (it was my parents). Will post a photo when I can. 

t92300
74 posts

Master Geek


  #2866694 11-Feb-2022 22:09
You wont find out much by opening that up. They are a bit dodgy in that there is a fair bit of exposed potentially live at 230V copper and steel.

 

It is just a thermostat for 230V, potentially no neutral. If you want to replace it with something more fancy, it will probably need to be battery powered.

 

Cant give you any ideas of what to replace it with as the ones I have replaced have been with pretty basic battery ones.

 

 

 

I suggest talking to your local central heating person for some ideas.



k1w1k1d
1013 posts

Uber Geek


  #2866705 11-Feb-2022 22:38
Here is a YouTube video from Bigclive.

 

A look inside an old Honeywell thermostat. - YouTube

