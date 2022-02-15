We've got a Yealink SIP-W56H handset and matching base.
Great range, uses DECT rather than WiFi which I feel probably makes it a little more reliable.
Would have liked Bluetooth connectivity for Mobiles, but in hindsight that's probably not a feature that would get used.
I've also got a SIP client on my Mobile... it's a bit clunky so I never use it.
OP is most likely after an analog phone to plug into ATA on router or ONT.
Yeah was looking at maybe a uniden. And yes I have an ATA that they plug into. I was reading you can make mobile calls with the home phone handset via Bluetooth but does it work the other way round, eg taking home phone "landline"calls via mobile also?
Yetti92:
The BT function of the cordless phone won't provide for that; I imagine that could be managed by an app on one's phone if using a VOIP service that's compatible, eg this old thread talks about Android apps for using with 2Talk.
For VoIP phones there's two main players, Yealink and Grandstream, which for general home phone use seem more or less identical but the Grandstream is cheaper and you buy the base and handsets separately so you can mix and match as required. I've just started the move from Uniden (the multi-stage digital/analog above) to Grandstream, which simplifies a lot of things.