As part of a promotion for a new phone one bundle I have an option for includes the Samsung Jet 60 Stick Vac.

We have a dyson v6 which is a good number of years old now.

Would anyone know if it's going to be an upgrade or not to go to the Samsung Jet 60, or have one and can provide feedback?

The dyson does a good job, but is heavy, battery life is a small issue sometimes, mostly we are interested in cleaning ability.