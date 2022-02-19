TommySharp:

I’m a long time OpenHAB user but switched to Home Assistant a couple of years ago. I’ve also just recently moved to Hamilton… I’d be keen to see if there are any locals to connect up with and swap stories etc….
Not in Hamilton but a big HA fan.
Always keen to trade stories and ideas
@eonsim you got any smart switches in the mix? I've been spending ages trying to figure out what kind of hardware will work well in NZ Light Switch boxes while still allowing for things like multiple switches controlling single lights.... And still working when there is no internet :-)
Zwave - aeotec smart relays, fibaro (can purchase from active automation)
Shelly 1pm, Shelly 2.5 - buy local or direct via shelly.cloud.
Is what you mean, or do you actually mean the switch hardware people touch?
I'm using a combination of smart bulbs, wifi and hue buttons/dimmers and shelly's (Shelly 2.5 etc). I don't have any actual smart switches installed as it seems the Shelly's and smart bulbs can be set up to do most things I want.
Yeah I've got a random collection of shelly and sonoff relays that could go behind the physical light switch and I also have a few random complete light switches to test out....
But yes, I've not yet found a cohesive physical switch that would look and behave throughout the house... For example I have a fan/light in the bedroom so that currently has a light switch and rotary type knob.... I'd like to find something to make that smart but not look totally alien when compared to all the other light switches.
I've got a few hue bulbs but they are back in the box cause family keep just turning off the light at the switch which renders the bulb useless :-)
Not in Hamilton, but close by in Cambridge. I've been using HA for a couple of years...and I love it.
Big shelly fan here, gone off smart switches. Shelly are cheaper anyway :)
I agree they are good, I just can’t find an acceptable physical switch to put in front of it. Although maybe I could be convinced to use my existing switches but not having the state of the physical switch match the actual state of the light will BUG me no end..
Close enough 😀
