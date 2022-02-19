Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Assistant enthusiasts in Hamilton?
TommySharp

#293877 19-Feb-2022 08:49
I’m a long time OpenHAB user but switched to Home Assistant a couple of years ago. I’ve also just recently moved to Hamilton… I’d be keen to see if there are any locals to connect up with and swap stories etc…. 

davidcole
  #2871227 19-Feb-2022 09:25
Noooooooooooooooo (from still an openHAB user)




CB_24
  #2871230 19-Feb-2022 09:34
Not in Hamilton but a big HA fan.

 

Always keen to trade stories and ideas

hairy1
  #2871244 19-Feb-2022 10:24
I'm in Pukekohe and am donkey deep in Home Assistant.




eonsim
  #2871461 19-Feb-2022 21:14
Hillcrest and have a fair bit set up in HA.

TommySharp

  #2873094 23-Feb-2022 09:46
@eonsim you got any smart switches in the mix? I've been spending ages trying to figure out what kind of hardware will work well in NZ Light Switch boxes while still allowing for things like multiple switches controlling single lights.... And still working when there is no internet :-)

davidcole
  #2873097 23-Feb-2022 09:49
TommySharp:

 

@eonsim you got any smart switches in the mix? I've been spending ages trying to figure out what kind of hardware will work well in NZ Light Switch boxes while still allowing for things like multiple switches controlling single lights.... And still working when there is no internet :-)

 

 

Zwave - aeotec smart relays, fibaro (can purchase from active automation)

 

Shelly 1pm, Shelly 2.5 - buy local or direct via shelly.cloud.

 

Is what you mean, or do you actually mean the switch hardware people touch?




eonsim
  #2873104 23-Feb-2022 10:03
TommySharp:

 

@eonsim you got any smart switches in the mix? I've been spending ages trying to figure out what kind of hardware will work well in NZ Light Switch boxes while still allowing for things like multiple switches controlling single lights.... And still working when there is no internet :-)

 

 

 

 

I'm using a combination of smart bulbs, wifi and hue buttons/dimmers and shelly's (Shelly 2.5 etc). I don't have any actual smart switches installed as it seems the Shelly's and smart bulbs can be set up to do most things I want.



TommySharp

  #2873190 23-Feb-2022 11:26
Yeah I've got a random collection of shelly and sonoff relays that could go behind the physical light switch and I also have a few random complete light switches to test out....
But yes, I've not yet found a cohesive physical switch that would look and behave throughout the house... For example I have a fan/light in the bedroom so that currently has a light switch and rotary type knob.... I'd like to find something to make that smart but not look totally alien when compared to all the other light switches.

 

I've got a few hue bulbs but they are back in the box cause family keep just turning off the light at the switch which renders the bulb useless :-)

michelangelonz
  #2873217 23-Feb-2022 12:10
Not in Hamilton but I am Home Assistant fan.

cychronz
  #2873249 23-Feb-2022 13:04
Not in Hamilton, but close by in Cambridge. I've been using HA for a couple of years...and I love it.

SpookyAwol
  #2873490 23-Feb-2022 19:39
Big shelly fan here, gone off smart switches. Shelly are cheaper anyway :)

TommySharp

  #2873499 23-Feb-2022 20:13
SpookyAwol:

 

Big shelly fan here, gone off smart switches. Shelly are cheaper anyway :)

 

 

I agree they are good, I just can’t find an acceptable physical switch to put in front of it. Although maybe I could be convinced to use my existing switches but not having the state of the physical switch match the actual state of the light will BUG me no end..

TommySharp

  #2873500 23-Feb-2022 20:14
cychronz:

 

Not in Hamilton, but close by in Cambridge. I've been using HA for a couple of years...and I love it.

 

 

Close enough 😀

peejayw
  #2873511 23-Feb-2022 20:39
Pukekohe and reasonably deep down the HA rabbit hole.




SpookyAwol
  #2873540 23-Feb-2022 21:37
TommySharp:

 

I agree they are good, I just can’t find an acceptable physical switch to put in front of it. Although maybe I could be convinced to use my existing switches but not having the state of the physical switch match the actual state of the light will BUG me no end..

 


Yeah, they can take some getting used to.
PDL etc make some nice modern push button switches, but then of course the price doubles.
Its not a huge problem here as I have a few linked switches so the actual position could be different anyway

 


https://www.facebook.com/notes/shelly-support-group-english-version/button-types-explained/2331082316991119/

