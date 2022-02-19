I am looking at getting some Noise cancelling headphones,
Can anyone recommend me a good brand?
sony xm4
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
I've been using Bose QC35s for a few years now and they've been pretty good.
Airpods, Bose, Sennheiser and Technics.
Are you looking for in ear or over ear? Are you using them for phone calls, spoken material, or music?
I find my Bose NZ 700 more comfortable and MUCH better for phone calls (ie the mic pickup) than my old Sony XM2's.
I've got Sony WH-1000XM2s, which are a few years old now; but still work well, and I've been consistently happy with them - so that's a potential indication of the quality of the Sony headphones.
However, these don't have "sidetone" (i.e. don't feed your voice back into the headphone if using for a phone-call), so I'd suggest if you even think you may only use them for calls occasionally, it's worth checking that whatever you buy does do this.
stu28: Can anyone recommend me a good brand?
Another vote for Sony.
I have the WH-1000XM3 over ear Bluetooth noise cancelling head phones and Sony WF-1000XM3 in ear Bluetooth noise cancelling ear buds.
They are both excellent and I'd highly recommend both of them or their later versions. I find the sound quality to be very good
The noise cancelling is excellent in both cases I'm especially impressed with the noise cancelling ability of the ear buds. Not that they're better than the over ear headphones, (they're not) but that ear buds can have the level of noise cancelling that the WF-1000XM3 actually have.
The over ear ones are easier to wear and are more comfortable when worn for longer periods and they have touch controls on the ear pieces for functions like volume and being able to temporarily stop noise reduction to be able to hear someone talk etc. These can be used as a wired or wireless headset.
The ear buds are nice and portable plus the case allows up to three charges giving 9 hours of use before the case needs recharging. They can be a bit fiddly to get a good fit to ensure good noise attenuation but they do work very well. They have touch controls as well but for different functions to the over ear devices. One great feature is the video or music stop when you remove either one of them and re starts when they are reinserted.
Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5
I would avoid Spracht on grounds of toxic customer service and lousy quality control.
I had a Bose for years but the swivel attachment for one of the cups broke. I do have an older Panasonic that works well, and the Huawei Freebuds Studio - this is really good.
I have plenty of earbuds here. The best noise-cancelling ones are the Jabra although the latest Samsung Buds 3 feels more comfortable and works well (although without Alexa built-in, which I like to use).
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
The MX4's by Sony are the best I've ever had and I've had about 10 pairs (Including all generations of Sony XM's) over the past 10 years. I wish the cups were SLIGHTLY larger, and prolonged use can lead to a bit of dampness, but useability, sound quality and noise cancelling is the best I've come across bar none.
I don't think you'd regret going that way, the touch controls are fantastic, responsive and intuitive.
I haven't tried the current generation Bose or the generation before but owned 3 generations prior. IMO NC was Ok to good, sound quality average to poor.
My NC history goes back to the original noise-cancelling headphones by Blackbox which was a NZ company.
i just converted a bunch of gift cards into one of them new EAH-A800 from Technics (got jb to match hn). No complaints. Would love to do a side-by-side comparison with an xm4, as a bunch of co-workers have those, but alas... most are working from home at the moment...
I had the Sony XM3 & Bose NC700
For music my vote goes to Sony and Bose for phone calls