Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Noise Cancelling Headphones
stu28

249 posts

Master Geek


#293884 19-Feb-2022 14:52
Send private message quote this post

I am looking at getting some Noise cancelling headphones,

 

Can anyone recommend me a good brand? 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 7
Batman
Mad Scientist
28042 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871362 19-Feb-2022 15:04
Send private message quote this post

sony xm4




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
davidp01
2 posts

Wannabe Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2871363 19-Feb-2022 15:07
Send private message quote this post

I've been using Bose QC35s for a few years now and they've been pretty good.

alasta
5746 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2871364 19-Feb-2022 15:12
Send private message quote this post

Airpods, Bose, Sennheiser and Technics. 

 

Are you looking for in ear or over ear? Are you using them for phone calls, spoken material, or music?



Delphinus
594 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2871373 19-Feb-2022 15:48
Send private message quote this post

I find my Bose NZ 700 more comfortable and MUCH better for phone calls (ie the mic pickup) than my old Sony XM2's.

jamesrt
1245 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871381 19-Feb-2022 16:11
Send private message quote this post

I've got Sony WH-1000XM2s, which are a few years old now; but still work well, and I've been consistently happy with them - so that's a potential indication of the quality of the Sony headphones.

 

However, these don't have "sidetone" (i.e. don't feed your voice back into the headphone if using for a phone-call), so I'd suggest if you even think you may only use them for calls occasionally, it's worth checking that whatever you buy does do this.

 

 

gzt

gzt
13749 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2871382 19-Feb-2022 16:12
Send private message quote this post

stu28: Can anyone recommend me a good brand?

Each have particular strengths and weakness. What is your main reason and how much are you spending?

everettpsycho
412 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2871408 19-Feb-2022 17:14
Send private message quote this post

First question is headphones or earphones?

I know you said headphones hut so many people use them interchangeably.

I've got the Sony wh1000-xm4 (Sony please sort your naming out) and the noise cancelling function is great. They are a bit bassey but I've turned that down on the EQ, still not exactly balanced.

Bose QC 35 were always good and now there's the 45 which seems to be the revision they desperately needed to add some now standard functions.

I also had the sennheiser pxc550 and they were also pretty good.

Depending on sales you'd be fine with any of these pairs. The sennys seem to go down in price the most and I've seen the older xm3 be a great price too, and I don't feel you're missing out on much if you were to downgrade to those.

In ears I haven't really tried, I've got a pair of galaxy buds 2 sat in the side but waiting on the S22 they came with to arrive crack them open just incase a need to return the entire bundle.



Technofreak
5552 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2871469 19-Feb-2022 22:28
Send private message quote this post

Another vote for Sony.

 

I have the WH-1000XM3 over ear Bluetooth noise cancelling head phones and Sony WF-1000XM3 in ear Bluetooth noise cancelling ear buds.

 

They are both excellent and I'd highly recommend both of them or their later versions. I find the sound quality to be very good

 

The noise cancelling is excellent in both cases I'm especially impressed with the noise cancelling ability of the ear buds. Not that they're better than the over ear headphones, (they're not) but that ear buds can have the level of noise cancelling that the WF-1000XM3 actually have.

 

The over ear ones are easier to wear and are more comfortable when worn for longer periods and they have touch controls on the ear pieces for functions like volume and being able to temporarily stop noise reduction to be able to hear someone talk etc. These can be used as a wired or wireless headset.

 

The ear buds are nice and portable plus the case allows up to three charges giving 9 hours of use before the case needs recharging. They can be a bit fiddly to get a good fit to ensure good noise attenuation but they do work very well. They have touch controls as well but for different functions to the over ear devices. One great feature is the video or music stop when you remove either one of them and re starts when they are reinserted.

 

 




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

jpoc
1034 posts

Uber Geek


  #2871481 20-Feb-2022 00:02
Send private message quote this post

I would avoid Spracht on grounds of toxic customer service and lousy quality control.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74233 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871526 20-Feb-2022 10:25
Send private message quote this post

I had a Bose for years but the swivel attachment for one of the cups broke. I do have an older Panasonic that works well, and the Huawei Freebuds Studio - this is really good.

 

I have plenty of earbuds here. The best noise-cancelling ones are the Jabra although the latest Samsung Buds 3 feels more comfortable and works well (although without Alexa built-in, which I like to use). 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

networkn
27742 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871556 20-Feb-2022 11:49
Send private message quote this post

The MX4's by Sony are the best I've ever had and I've had about 10 pairs (Including all generations of Sony XM's) over the past 10 years. I wish the cups were SLIGHTLY larger, and prolonged use can lead to a bit of dampness, but useability, sound quality and noise cancelling is the best I've come across bar none.

 

I don't think you'd regret going that way, the touch controls are fantastic, responsive and intuitive.

 

I haven't tried the current generation Bose or the generation before but owned 3 generations prior. IMO NC was Ok to good, sound quality average to poor.

 

My NC history goes back to the original noise-cancelling headphones by Blackbox which was a NZ company.

nitro
464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2871610 20-Feb-2022 12:05
Send private message quote this post

i just converted a bunch of gift cards into one of them new EAH-A800 from Technics (got jb to match hn). No complaints. Would love to do a side-by-side comparison with an xm4, as a bunch of co-workers have those, but alas... most are working from home at the moment...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

gzt

gzt
13749 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2871611 20-Feb-2022 12:20
Send private message quote this post

I'm interested to know what mic sound quality is like in a noisy environment for the person on the other end of the call for XM4 and EAH.

I have QC35II and XM2. Receivers told me call quality was not great. Environments were noisy office and train/trainstation. It was a pain needing to use phone for 'normal' conversation in between listening to music.

gzt

gzt
13749 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2871613 20-Feb-2022 12:24
Send private message quote this post

My Bose was better for plane and train noise and bass elimination. My Sony was better for voice elimination in noisy office environment. Sony was far superior for music. Mostly WFH in pandemic and not using them a lot now. If I had to pick it would be the Sony.

mrgsm021
970 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2871668 20-Feb-2022 15:20
Send private message quote this post

I had the Sony XM3 & Bose NC700

 

For music my vote goes to Sony and Bose for phone calls

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 7
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 