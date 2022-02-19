Hi Geekzoners,



I searched but couldn't see any recent threads on this, so made my own.



Budget: $300-600



Uses: Everyday items like toys for kids, plant pots and cellphone stand to think of a few things I want to print now.

Retailer: Overseas OK, if reliable.

Why I am asking: I want real-world experience of brands, what lasts and what is reliable.



My knowledge: I have maintained and used a 3D printer for my last job, I am used to spending 30+ minutes calibrating for a 10 minute print.

Been out of the game for 4 years, wondering what's out there and what you get in terms of value for money these days.

I did a few searches and most review sites do not factor in the "Kiwi Tax" in terms of value for money and was blown away by the variety of manufacturers!

Thanks everyone.