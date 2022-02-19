Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
3D Printer recommendations please
tehgerbil

938 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#293887 19-Feb-2022 18:27
Hi Geekzoners, 

I searched but couldn't see any recent threads on this, so made my own.

Budget: $300-600

Uses: Everyday items like toys for kids, plant pots and cellphone stand to think of a few things I want to print now.

 

Retailer: Overseas OK, if reliable.

 

Why I am asking: I want real-world experience of brands, what lasts and what is reliable.

My knowledge: I have maintained and used a 3D printer for my last job, I am used to spending 30+ minutes calibrating for a 10 minute print.

 

Been out of the game for 4 years, wondering what's out there and what you get in terms of value for money these days.

 

I did a few searches and most review sites do not factor in the "Kiwi Tax" in terms of value for money and was blown away by the variety of manufacturers! 

 

Thanks everyone. 

aspett
111 posts

Master Geek


  #2871440 19-Feb-2022 19:18
Curious on your definition of reliable. At that price point, you'll be looking at an i3 clone/style printer. Something like the Creality Ender V2 or Voxelab Aquila have a huge community in that budget range. The Artillery Genius however is highly recommended by r/3Dprinting. It'd actually be worth having a browse of reddit.com/r/3dprinting - there is a pinned thread monthly for recommendations, and also a good recommendation post here: https://www.reddit.com/user/richie225/comments/rnillw/generic_fdm_printer_recommendations_2022

tehgerbil

938 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2871452 19-Feb-2022 20:12
aspett:

 

Curious on your definition of reliable.

 

 

When I started with the one at work 7 years ago, reliable just meant that it actually printed successfully often than not due to conditions outside of user control.

This has possibly become a lot better in 7 years tbf! :D

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6657 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871456 19-Feb-2022 20:23
This thread should still be relevant:https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=73&topicid=272735




