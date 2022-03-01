I have a SD card (a Samsung Evo Plus 128gb from PB Tech approx 3 months old) in my Samsung Galaxy phone. The other day my phone reported that the SD card had a problem and it had been set to read only.

No problem I thought, I was able to copy all the data off it to my PC but when I went to reformat the card, Windows was unable to do so. I then used SD Card Formater and it reported a successful format but in fact the original files were still on the card. I tries Easus Partition Manager with the same result.

I also tried diskpart attribute disk clear readonly in case the disk was locked but that didnt work either.

Has the phone locked the card and if so is there a way to unlock it or is it bin material?

Thanks.