peejayw

1574 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#294038 1-Mar-2022 16:14
I have a SD card (a Samsung Evo Plus 128gb from PB Tech approx 3 months old) in my Samsung Galaxy phone. The other day my phone reported that the SD card had a problem and it had been set to read only.

 

No problem I thought, I was able to copy all the data off it to my PC but when I went to reformat the card, Windows was unable to do so. I then used SD Card Formater and it reported a successful format but in fact the original files were still on the card. I tries Easus Partition Manager with the same result.

 

I also tried diskpart attribute disk clear readonly in case the disk was locked but that didnt work either.

 

Has the phone locked the card and if so is there a way to unlock it or is it bin material?

 

Thanks.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

pih

pih
390 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2877187 1-Mar-2022 19:20
Do you have it in a microSD-to-SD card adaptor when connected to the PC? These sometimes have a read-only tab, check it's not set. If not, yeah, it could be toast. Check with another card reader/adaptor on another computer to be sure.

peejayw

1574 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2877192 1-Mar-2022 19:38
No, I just have it in a card reader, no lock. Also tried in another computer, same deal. I thought Samsung would be a good brand :-(




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Jase2985
11506 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2877199 1-Mar-2022 19:47
peejayw:

 

No, I just have it in a card reader, no lock. Also tried in another computer, same deal. I thought Samsung would be a good brand :-(

 

 

it is, but remember nothing made is every perfect and there will be a small % that just dont last.

 

Remember that bell curve from statistics?



Tinkerisk
1755 posts

Uber Geek


  #2877203 1-Mar-2022 19:55
peejayw:

 

I have a SD card (a Samsung Evo Plus 128gb from PB Tech approx 3 months old) in my Samsung Galaxy phone. The other day my phone reported that the SD card had a problem and it had been set to read only.

 

No problem I thought, I was able to copy all the data off it to my PC but when I went to reformat the card, Windows was unable to do so. I then used SD Card Formater and it reported a successful format but in fact the original files were still on the card. I tries Easus Partition Manager with the same result.

 

I also tried diskpart attribute disk clear readonly in case the disk was locked but that didnt work either.

 

Has the phone locked the card and if so is there a way to unlock it or is it bin material?

 

Thanks.

 

 

 

 

Once had the same issue. Last try (otherwise bin) with Windows as Admin -> open Terminal -> enter chkdsk d: /f (if SD-Card reader is in d:)




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 95TB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX sensor suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

peejayw

1574 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2877254 1-Mar-2022 20:08
Thanks, tried that with this result, guess its time for the bin.

 

 

 

The volume has been successfully checked, but Windows was unable
to mark the volume as clean.

 

Windows has scanned the file system and found no problems.
No further action is required.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Jase2985
11506 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2877271 1-Mar-2022 20:15
bin? its 3 months old, take it back for a refund/swap for another one

richms
25059 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2877442 2-Mar-2022 06:10
Jase2985:

 

bin? its 3 months old, take it back for a refund/swap for another one

 

 

Not with your data on it. No way.

 

Storage warranty is worthless IMO because of that.




Richard rich.ms

