I have to say from what I can tell these are about the best deal I have found so far....

https://www.athom.tech/blank-1/au-plug

I bought one a few weeks back and Tasmota works perfectly.

My only complaint is they are a bit too wide to fit 2 side by side in a NZ plug socket.

I've just bought 5 more and with shipping works out to be NZ$27 per unit which is a pretty sweet deal!!!





Maybe there are some alternatives?