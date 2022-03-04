Has anyone installed an electric door strike on their front door. What electric door strike are you using and with what lock. I currently have a wooden front door.

I'm not interested in Smart Locks, nothing there I like.

I am currently considering the Lockwood ES150 electric strike to use with my existing Lockwood 001 Deadlatch, I am open to changing my lock.

My only real requirement is that it works like the Lockwood 001, if the door is closed the door is locked.

I would be interesting in hearing from anyone that has experience with an existing electric door strike.

Not worried about the control system at the moment.