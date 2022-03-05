Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Suggestions on how to automate window slats? (image attached)

mmd

mmd

24 posts

Geek


#294107 5-Mar-2022 23:21
Send private message

I've got these slat windows (5 in total) that open/close using the lever you see on the left. Each set of 5-6 or so have a corresponding lever. I'd like to be able to open/close these remotely, and am assuming there isn't an off the shelf solution for something like these.

 

I wanted to see if someone else has automated something similar, and what they may have used to do so. I'm assuming it would have to be something mechanical that literally moves up/down on the actual lever, but I don't know what would be best for doing that either.

 

SomeoneSomewhere
744 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2879529 5-Mar-2022 23:26
Send private message

There are kits for motorising more-or-less any type of window, but you will pay a premium, especially if you want a company to measure and fabricate and test all the various brackets.

 

 

 

A set of linear actuators and DIY brackets should be feasible. Run it on 12V with pushbuttons or electronics.

