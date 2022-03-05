I've got these slat windows (5 in total) that open/close using the lever you see on the left. Each set of 5-6 or so have a corresponding lever. I'd like to be able to open/close these remotely, and am assuming there isn't an off the shelf solution for something like these.

I wanted to see if someone else has automated something similar, and what they may have used to do so. I'm assuming it would have to be something mechanical that literally moves up/down on the actual lever, but I don't know what would be best for doing that either.