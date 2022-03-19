Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Professional conference set up recommendation
James Bond

#295292 19-Mar-2022 09:43
Hi team,

 

I'm helping a nfp with setting up their meeting space with a prefessional conference set up for Zoom or other services. I'm considering getting the pros in here, but just wanted your initial thoughts:

 

The meeting space is approximately 90sqm with a maximun seating capacity of 110. The actualt seating area is more like 45sqm and the chairs can be moved to any configuration. I've only seen it once at full capacity pre-covid.

 

More realistic is a meeting of 50 people. This is a shared meeting space and more common are smaller meetings of 5 to 10 people on a boardroom table with wheels that can be moved around depending on the situation.

 

There's a Sony 85 LED in the middle of the room (wall mounted) which is used for presentations, connected to this is a Intel NUC with provisions for an external device being able to connect to the screen via HDMI or other connectors. UFB available running from a Unifi U6 Lite and connected to a 8 way PoE switch. There are 4 overhead speakers. My main concern is microphone(s) placement.

 

The goal of the conference set up is the ability to have people involved in a meeting remotely but with high quality video/audio. Must be easy to initiate/operate by different groups without a massive amount of instructions.

 

I have had a budget of 5k pre-approved however I did warn them that it may not be enough.

 

Thoughts/ideas/comments would be appreciated.

gbwelly
  #2888678 19-Mar-2022 10:02
You are right to be concerned about microphones. It's always audio that is the problem. People aren't bothered if the video framerate drops to 2 FPS, but the meeting is a disaster if the audio is bad. You will have to determine how much echo there is. If there is no echo then hanging ceiling mics will work. If there is any echo then you'll need to go with tabletop mics, and instruct people not to rustle papers or tap pens. Good luck, this is an expensive dark art.







James Bond

  #2888679 19-Mar-2022 10:02
Sorry - that should have been "video conference" in the title...

Goosey
  #2888684 19-Mar-2022 10:30
Would Polycom gear be suitable for what you need to achieve?   base unit, couple extension desk pads...a camera (camera brings additional complexity....it cant see everyone). 

 

@sbiddle is the resident expert i believe...

 

 



James Bond

  #2923086 5-Jun-2022 20:29
Hi again,

 

I have received 3 quotes....2 are AV pros, one is a major IT supplier, big differences. Includes labour and install. All of them visited the site.

 

  • $12,692 + GST (Aver CAM520 Pro2 with Nureva HDL300-W)
  • $2,410 + GST (PTZ camera plus Logitech Brio, no mics quoted?)
  • $11,343 + GST (Yealink MS TEAMS MVC840 with 2x ceiling mics and 2 soundbars)

@sbiddle - would appreciate your input if possible

phrozenpenguin
  #2923100 5-Jun-2022 22:26
I'm not an expert in this space but have been involved in the smaller end of things.

 

There is a big difference between your two scenarios e.g. 50+ people vs 10 people around a boardroom table. The 10 people boardroom table should be relatively straightforward. The 50+ gets more complex...whats the scenario with the 50+ people? Are they all expected to interact etc? For larger groups we have had good experiences with people using their own devices e.g. laptops (with headphones/mic). Generally people on mute unless speaking, but with 50+ people in one location and an unknown amount elsewhere, you are likely to need some kind of "system".

 

You also mentioned "Zoom or other services" - be careful not to get locked into a software provider or system. I've been to many conference rooms with expensive video conferencing setups and not been able to use it as they require specific services e.g. not Zoom or Google Meet etc.

 

Also would recommend wiring the NUC into ethernet. That way if wifi has issues (100+ people and multiple devices) the NUC should still be solid.

 

Good luck!

