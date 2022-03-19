James Bond

Hi team,

I'm helping a nfp with setting up their meeting space with a prefessional conference set up for Zoom or other services. I'm considering getting the pros in here, but just wanted your initial thoughts:

The meeting space is approximately 90sqm with a maximun seating capacity of 110. The actualt seating area is more like 45sqm and the chairs can be moved to any configuration. I've only seen it once at full capacity pre-covid.

More realistic is a meeting of 50 people. This is a shared meeting space and more common are smaller meetings of 5 to 10 people on a boardroom table with wheels that can be moved around depending on the situation.

There's a Sony 85 LED in the middle of the room (wall mounted) which is used for presentations, connected to this is a Intel NUC with provisions for an external device being able to connect to the screen via HDMI or other connectors. UFB available running from a Unifi U6 Lite and connected to a 8 way PoE switch. There are 4 overhead speakers. My main concern is microphone(s) placement.

The goal of the conference set up is the ability to have people involved in a meeting remotely but with high quality video/audio. Must be easy to initiate/operate by different groups without a massive amount of instructions.

I have had a budget of 5k pre-approved however I did warn them that it may not be enough.

Thoughts/ideas/comments would be appreciated.