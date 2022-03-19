Hi

I have a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (SMR860) and need another charger at work,as this watch lasts about 1 day.

Looking at the Samsung 3-in 1 Charger model EP-P6300 on Trade Me, for $70.

Being an older charger, specs dont mention Watch 4 being supported. Samsung reviews confuse me as some say it does and some not.

Can anyone who has one let me know if they are using a Samsung Charger 3-in-1 EP-P6300 with a Watch4

I will be using it for my Galaxy buds and Watch 4 and maybe a S20FE later.

PB Tech is selling for about $160, hence looking at TradeMe at the moment

Thanks