I'm not sure how it would go in the city, the small domestic turbines can create a fair bit of noise and you probably need consent and very obliging neighbours. As mentioned, the vertical plane might be much easier.



I've been thinking of a wind turbine or two at our rural place in the coming years, and have thought about sampling a bit. One sensor doesn't really tell you where the best spot is, it only tells you what the wind is doing in that spot at that instant. I think using a few (calibrated together) low cost wireless weather stations would do the trick, so you can compare locations concurrently.



With a turbine like the one pictured you'd need to mount the sensor at the height you expect the turbine to be, which could be >6-8m up. You'd probably want to keep sampling for at least a few months if not a whole year, perhaps testing a few locations each in that time and you'd want readings to be automatically collected and collated.



You could probably manage it for around $100 parts plus a Saturday or two of tinkering per sensor if you're handy with that kind of stuff. The best I can find off the shelf is around $350 for a smart weather station. Which is not bad if you're looking where to mount a few grand worth of turbine, wiring and battery storage.