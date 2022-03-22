Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Defaulted DSC 1616 and lost PANEL TAMPER feature?
nbroad

#295339 22-Mar-2022 15:24
Hi all,

 

I'm hoping there's a Geekzone friendly alarm tech on here :-)

 


I have a DSC 1616 that I defaulted using the wire jumper method to gain access to the installer code.
Before I defaulted it, the alarm would alert me to PANEL TAMPER, with an instant siren if i opened the control panel door, which obviously had a tamper switch.
I was also able to bypass the PANEL TAMPER in the bypass list if I wanted to open the door to change battery for example.
After resetting to defaults the PANEL TAMPER does not appear in the bypass list and I can open the control panel door without any alarm.
I've been through the installer manual over and over again and can't work out what I have missed.
I also don't understand the wiring for the tamper switch in the control panel door.

Wiring goes like this; one side of tamper switch goes to a COM terminal, the other side goes to a spare wire (white) in the cable that goes to the LCD control panel.
So the LCD control panel cable has 5 wires connected at the board end; red, black, yellow and green are connected to red, black, yellow and green terminals on the DSC1616 board. Photo's available if neccessary.

My LCD control panel is a PK5500 with full LCD display. I haven't opened up this end to look at wiring.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Regards,
Nigel

technician14
  #2893176 28-Mar-2022 15:19
hi

 

it goes to the pgm or zone output on the keypad, you could put it as a 24hr supervisory buzzer so itll use a 24 hour alarm but ill only be a keypad buzzer not siren alarm, also the keypad zone will be zone 7

nbroad

  #2894764 31-Mar-2022 14:26
Thanks for your reply

I found this document and managed to get things back up and running as they were:

https://cms.dsc.com/download2.php?t=1&id=14011

This may help someone in the future.

Cheers

technician14
  #2894958 31-Mar-2022 20:35
You found a old dsc panel which is similar but a older type of power series panel, most options are the same but theres some that are different when programming each panel, you can google dsc 1616 installers manual to get all the options etc, if you need help let me know

