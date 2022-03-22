Hi all,

I'm hoping there's a Geekzone friendly alarm tech on here :-)



I have a DSC 1616 that I defaulted using the wire jumper method to gain access to the installer code.

Before I defaulted it, the alarm would alert me to PANEL TAMPER, with an instant siren if i opened the control panel door, which obviously had a tamper switch.

I was also able to bypass the PANEL TAMPER in the bypass list if I wanted to open the door to change battery for example.

After resetting to defaults the PANEL TAMPER does not appear in the bypass list and I can open the control panel door without any alarm.

I've been through the installer manual over and over again and can't work out what I have missed.

I also don't understand the wiring for the tamper switch in the control panel door.



Wiring goes like this; one side of tamper switch goes to a COM terminal, the other side goes to a spare wire (white) in the cable that goes to the LCD control panel.

So the LCD control panel cable has 5 wires connected at the board end; red, black, yellow and green are connected to red, black, yellow and green terminals on the DSC1616 board. Photo's available if neccessary.



My LCD control panel is a PK5500 with full LCD display. I haven't opened up this end to look at wiring.



Any help would be greatly appreciated.



Regards,

Nigel