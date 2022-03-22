outdoorsnz:

Decided to ditch the DishTV Android box due to sound levels gradually reducing until you reboot!

I shifted in a rush and all my electronic bits and bobs managed to get split between a few boxes.

I purchased the MiBox S from PB tech and pretty sure they supplied a NZ power supply.

The specs for the MiBox says 5.2v and 2.1amps.

Have found two power adapters that are close:

1. Samsung travel adapter - 5V and 2A.

2. Switchwerk travel adapter - 5.2V and 2.4A. But I think this one was for the google chromecast 4K from 1-day.

Which is correct? Concerned #2 could break the unit.

Currently powering with the MiBox 3 power supply which is 5.2V / 2.1A.

Thanks