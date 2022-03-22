Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New freeview channels
nicmair

167 posts

Master Geek


#295343 22-Mar-2022 16:50
I have a Mi Bix using MJH links, do I need to do anything to get the new freeview channels/lineup?. I've updated, but the new channels/lineups are not showing?

 

ta

 

Nic.

l43a2
1687 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2890240 22-Mar-2022 16:55
https://rush-livestream.fullscreen.nz/index_4.m3u8
https://eden-livestream.fullscreen.nz/index_4.m3u8

 

 

 

if you wish to add them to your m3u.





openmedia
2752 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2890265 22-Mar-2022 18:13
Recommend you look at the man thread on the changes

 




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

