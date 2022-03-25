So, yeah, I'd not heard of Roidmi before but the name certainly has a Mi ring about it (Redmi etc) and the images of the cleaner make it look damn similar to our current Roborock...

And it does indeed appear to be another Mi brand. While I've not dug into the details yet (eg, how does the suction power rate compared to the Roborocks: Edit - claims to be 2700PA, which is higher than the S7 (2500) or my S50(2000)) $599 for a self-emptying cleaner with multiple mapping is a veritable bargain - half what I'm looking to spend on the S7 with dock. (Edit: get the absence of the S7's advanced mopping function, but for us this would probably be a nice bonus, not a critical feature worth paying a lot more for.)

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/roidmi-eve-plus-robot-vacuum-with-self-emptying-station-roidmi/

Has anyone got experience with this model and/or read up enough about it to know whether it represents a quality product at a bargain price or a waste of money?