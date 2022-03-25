Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Roidmi EVE Plus Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Station - $599 incl shipping from DSE
jonathan18

5788 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#295391 25-Mar-2022 11:31
So, yeah, I'd not heard of Roidmi before but the name certainly has a Mi ring about it (Redmi etc) and the images of the cleaner make it look damn similar to our current Roborock...


And it does indeed appear to be another Mi brand. While I've not dug into the details yet (eg, how does the suction power rate compared to the Roborocks: Edit - claims to be 2700PA, which is higher than the S7 (2500) or my S50(2000)) $599 for a self-emptying cleaner with multiple mapping is a veritable bargain - half what I'm looking to spend on the S7 with dock. (Edit: get the absence of the S7's advanced mopping function, but for us this would probably be a nice bonus, not a critical feature worth paying a lot more for.)


https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/roidmi-eve-plus-robot-vacuum-with-self-emptying-station-roidmi/


Has anyone got experience with this model and/or read up enough about it to know whether it represents a quality product at a bargain price or a waste of money?



 

jonathan18

5788 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2892021 25-Mar-2022 12:03
Well, having now spoken to my wife apparently we do want our new cleaner to have the fancy mopping function, so looks like I'll be waiting for a good price on the S7 with dock! (Though I think the Roidmi dock is far more subtle; I also think the S7 has the usual 'suck from the bottom' approach, which has its problems, whereas the dock on the Roidmi sucks from the rear.)

 

That said, the reviews I've read are generally pretty positive - eg https://www.digitaltrends.com/smart-home-reviews/xiaomi-roidmi-eve-plus-robot-vacuum-review/ - and it appears to offer great value for money. As a comparison, we paid $649 for our Roborock S50 three years ago this week, and that doesn't have a dock and can't work with multiple maps (so can't be used in more than one level/building). 

