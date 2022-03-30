SpookyAwol

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Tasmota flashing SmartVU switches
#295461 30-Mar-2022 15:29
When I started my journey into home automation, I ended up with a few SmartVU light switches.
Now that Im older and wiser, Im still stuck with them, but want to flash over to tasmota to regain full control.

 

I had previously read all sorts of methods and was initially scared off by jumpers and pins and soldering, however found the OTA method and cracked on with it yesterday.

 

My first choice was a single gang SmartVU light switch. With a raspberry pi, I had reasonable success, however now the hard part of configuring the values correctly.

The page https://templates.blakadder.com/ provided some good clues as to where to start, however there are no specific 'similar' switches to SmartVU
 I found that 'Zemismart WF-BS01 Switch'  was a working solution, and got the switch working sufficiently well.

 

That uses a tasmota template as so:
{"NAME":"WF-BS01t","GPIO":[290,0,0,32,224,0,0,0,0,0,289,0,0,0],"FLAG":0,"BASE":18}

 


However I have multiple 2/3 gang switches and wonder if anyone else has done the same thing with this particular brand and can share the template they used? or perhaps sharing the best way to match up values for the other lights?

 

 

  #2895742 2-Apr-2022 15:28
After lots of trial and error

 

{"NAME":"SHWSW1","GPIO":[290,0,0,32,224,0,0,0,0,0,289,0,0,0],"FLAG":0,"BASE":18}

 

{"NAME":"SHWSW2","GPIO":[544,0,288,1,1,32,1,1,33,225,1,224,289,1],"FLAG":0,"BASE":18}

 

{"NAME":"SHWSW3","GPIO":[544,1,288,34,226,32,1,1,33,224,290,225,289,1],"FLAG":0,"BASE":18}

  #2895746 2-Apr-2022 15:58
Thank you for sharing

 

 




