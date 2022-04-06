Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Battery Pack for SteelSeries Artics Pro wireless
wickedlolipoo

#295547 6-Apr-2022 00:57
Hi

Doea anyone know where I can buy a battery for my wireless headset?
Artis pro wireless? I did a Google but there's plenty of places selling the headset but noone seems to sell replacement batteries?


Obraik
  #2897716 6-Apr-2022 15:59
The batteries in mine are still good...but I had investigated out of curiosity and as expected, AliExpress has them (or this one). Not OEM, of course but most likely a lot cheaper than SteelSeries will want to charge you.

 

Edit: Just noticed there's another with a higher capacity

  #2898144 7-Apr-2022 15:13
Keep in mind when buying batts from China

 

There is a real chance they will be stopped at the boarder, rejected by Ch customer/courier .
Ive had that happen a few times, I now dont bother trying .

They need to be sent as "dangerous goods" ,
That may be why one of those sellers linked above has shipping cost as
Shipping: NZ$46.63 

 

Many sellers will falsify declarations & send them regardless . Then its a crap shoot if they ever arrive .

richms
  #2898147 7-Apr-2022 15:33
They will often send them with some plastic toy or remote case so its a battery with the electronics which can come by more options. Anyway, if its not arrived its not your problem, its the sellers so just dispute it and get your money back and try with someone else.




