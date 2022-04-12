OK so I'm getting sick of the notifications that "camera X has detected movement" at 3am in the morning.

Check to find it's a spider building yet another web.

They are attracted by the UV light I guess. Or more likely they are attracted by the bugs that are attracted to the UV light.

My latest idea was to spray ripcord around the cameras. Perhaps 20% successful. They still go there and build a web, then they might die as they disappear. The web is still there that needs brushing off of course. Next night another? spider often appears and the cycle continues.

I would actually rather not nuke the whole house with ripcord. Maybe I'm being over-sensitive but don't particularly want wholesale slaughter of every creepy crawly that's made my house a home lol.