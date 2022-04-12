Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to stop spiders on my security cameras?
kiwical

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295663 12-Apr-2022 20:54
OK so I'm getting sick of the notifications that "camera X has detected movement" at 3am in the morning.

 

Check to find it's a spider building yet another web.

 

They are attracted by the UV light I guess. Or more likely they are attracted by the bugs that are attracted to the UV light.

 

My latest idea was to spray ripcord around the cameras. Perhaps 20% successful. They still go there and build a web, then they might die as they disappear. The web is still there that needs brushing off of course. Next night another? spider often appears and the cycle continues.

 

I would actually rather not nuke the whole house with ripcord. Maybe I'm being over-sensitive but don't particularly want wholesale slaughter of every creepy crawly that's made my house a home lol.

qwertee
557 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2900663 12-Apr-2022 21:04
I use Kiwicare no spiders spray around my foldable washing line.  It seems to keep them at bay, but you need to repeat the process.

 

I am assuming its wall mounted and you can spray around the area.

paulchinnz
Circumspice
719 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2900676 12-Apr-2022 21:43
Had this problem with indoor security cameras in room corners. Solved by spraying Mortein on cloth and wiping on cameras. Repeat every several months.

richms
25183 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2900677 12-Apr-2022 21:48
I cover them and the outside lights with ripcord spray. Seems to do the trick.




Richard rich.ms



kiwical

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2900678 12-Apr-2022 21:49
Thanks all. Looks like I have to persist with the ripcord. Maybe extend the spray a bit so the spiders get the idea before they reach the cameras.

roobarb
534 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2900679 12-Apr-2022 21:53
Is it a web-cam?

Wheelbarrow01
1222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2900680 12-Apr-2022 21:53
I can't say I've historically found any spider spray to be particularly effective but last year I bit the bullet and ponied up for some Miss Muffets Revenge.

 

I sprayed it in my wood shed before stacking my firewood in there at the start of last winter and I am pleased to say that I've had 12 months devoid of spider activity in there.

 

During previous winters I'd wear gloves when taking wood from the stack as there were always dozens of big angry spiders living on and under the wood - ready to jump out and attack me. More often than not I'd fail to see them clinging on and they would end up hitching a ride into the house in the wood basket. But last winter the problem was almost entirely neutralised. I've just sprayed the shed again in preparation for this year's wood. 

 

Oddly enough I have cameras under the eaves of my house and have never had a problem with spiders or webs in those locations - just the bloody woodshed and inside the BBQ (no spraying in there though obviously)....

Journeyman
893 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2900687 12-Apr-2022 22:16
Put a little sign on the camera that says "No Spiders Please"

 

 



russelo
311 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2900688 12-Apr-2022 22:49
I setup my camera to send notifications only based on identified objects, not just on motion.

This has removed majority of false positives including insects in front of camera.

panther2
186 posts

Master Geek


  #2900708 13-Apr-2022 07:03
Try ripcoard from PGG.the ripcord from the likes of mitre10 are far less effective.

MikeAqua
6833 posts

Uber Geek


  #2901769 13-Apr-2022 09:49
Just an idea but what about that silicone spray you can get.  I use it on stainless garden sculptures, to prevent corrosion.  But I've also noticed they don't accumulate cobwebs.  Possibly the silicone prevents web adhesions.  I use the CRC stuff in the blue and white can.

 

I don't know that it's the silicone but it does tend to stop stuff sticking so maybe it will work on spider webs.  Obviously don't spray the lens.




Mike

richms
25183 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2901883 13-Apr-2022 12:35
panther2: Try ripcoard from PGG.the ripcord from the likes of mitre10 are far less effective.


That might explain why it's not helping with the cockroaches coming inside like the first lot I was given did.

Still ok on cameras and outside lights for a few months except the ones that are rained on.




Richard rich.ms

Zorg2000
53 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2902069 13-Apr-2022 18:19
I started off by trying different insecticides but results varied and I would get a couple of weeks reprieve at a time at best. A solution I found worked well is an external IR light. If you have the ability to disable the cameras onboard IR and set up an external IR spot light to light the area at night. Bugs will be will be more attracted to the IR spot light and the spiders will be less likely to build their homes over you camera lens. Plenty of options on Aliexpress. This is what I used: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32570855226.html?spm=a2g0o.store_pc_allProduct.8148356.3.7e7548605YCyWH it has a day/night sensor built in so switches off during the day.

 

I also used Kiwicare No Spiders on the camera housing as a backup.

kiwical

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2902165 13-Apr-2022 22:05
Zorg2000:

 

I started off by trying different insecticides but results varied and I would get a couple of weeks reprieve at a time at best. A solution I found worked well is an external IR light. If you have the ability to disable the cameras onboard IR and set up an external IR spot light to light the area at night. Bugs will be will be more attracted to the IR spot light and the spiders will be less likely to build their homes over you camera lens. Plenty of options on Aliexpress. This is what I used: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32570855226.html?spm=a2g0o.store_pc_allProduct.8148356.3.7e7548605YCyWH it has a day/night sensor built in so switches off during the day.

 

I also used Kiwicare No Spiders on the camera housing as a backup.

 

This sounds a brilliant idea. I can't disable IR by the look, not electronically anyway. Maybe I could try a bit of black paint or tape over the LEDs though.


neb

neb
6400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902483 14-Apr-2022 19:34
Wheelbarrow01:

I can't say I've historically found any spider spray to be particularly effective but last year I bit the bullet and ponied up for some Miss Muffets Revenge.

 

 

Looking at the MSDS for that, it's bifenthrin and then a surfactant (butoxyethanol) and a generic "isothiazolinones" which are antimicrobials and present in such minute quantities that I'm guessing they're there for a purpose other than spiders. So it's a long half-life synthetic pyrethroid, from a quick search No Pests Crawling Insect Spray is a local source of bifenthrin spray, at $29.99 for 10L worth of concentrate it'd be a better buy than $55 for 2L of RTU Miss Muffett's Revenge if the OP wants to give it a go.

