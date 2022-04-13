RustyViewer:

shk292: Slightly OT, but in the UK up to 1992, no appliance that you bought from a shop was fitted with a plug. You had to buy a plug separately, then fit it yourself along with the correct fuse (UK plugs have a separate, changeable fuse). I think plugs were supplied with a 13A fuse, so if you were lazy, you just left that one in. I can't remember why this was done - maybe because there had previously been different types of plug in use - but it makes me wonder what proportion of home-fitted plugs were safe and how many accidents were caused. Fitting a plug has never been a challenged to me but I'd agree that if you don't understand what the third wire is for, maybe get an expert in to do it for you

I worked for a major electrical retailer at the time (in the IT dept and had the job of find their sales history), the margin for plugs was often much greater than the plug-less item. And the profit in selling a TV was buried in the sale of the plug. Later when the retailer I worked for brought the major competition their policy was to give the plugs away. And they had a 6 million pound hole in their accounts!

When we asked why the sale wasn't being recorded as a sale the answer was always "that what the business wanted" and not that it was fundamentally wrong as every customer exchange should be treated as a sale with a calculated profit or loss margin .

We picked their system apart, rebuild the sales history, extracted any good bits and finally got rid of most of their IT people inside two years!... happy days!