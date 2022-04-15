Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums › Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables) › True wireless buds for small ears - recommendations?
jonathan18

6119 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#295691 15-Apr-2022 12:28
Send private message

I’m really close to being over the uncomfortable fit of my current buds (Samsung Galaxy Pros); while I’m happy with their sound and like the wider Samsung integration, I’ve got small ear canals and find, even with after-market memory foam tips, they aren’t pleasant to wear (unlike the standard Galaxy Buds).

 

Do any of you with smaller ears have specific recommendations? Looking for decent sound quality, acceptable ANC, and - most critical - comfort. Price would ideally be south of $300, but if they’re amazing I could be persuaded to pay more (problem is no ability to ‘try before you buy’ for in-ears).

 

Based on Rtings’ recommendations for small ears, I’m looking at the Anker Life P3, which are $130 AU from Amazon (biggest criticism is high latency, but I don’t use them for video much) - has anyone tried these?

 

Another option is going for a pair that sits more in the outside of the ear rather than plugging the canal, eg like those cheap-but-surprisingly decent Soundpeats.

 

Also debated the Nuratrue which I’d been interested in previously - $225 AU at the moment, but the reviews I’ve looked at are somewhat mixed, plus they seem to be fairly substantial in size which defeats the purpose.

 

Many thanks.

 

 

gehenna
7357 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902608 15-Apr-2022 12:40
Send private message

The Buds Pro are a large earbud, and uncomfortable in general, I don't think it's just you.  Getting them to stay in is very difficult with the weirdly shaped bump on the interior.  The Buds2 are much better.  Pretty much all the good things about the Pro and none of the bad.  They are much smaller, and they fit in the ear cavity really well.  They come with the 3 different sizes for the ear, but I also got some of the foam ones from Comply for a better fit and better bass.  I use them at night almost every night, lying on my pillow they're almost undetectable.  I've used a bunch of buds from Samsung, Jabra, Apple, etc, and the Buds2 are the best I've used for small size/comfort and features.  

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74040 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902612 15-Apr-2022 12:56
Send private message

I like the Samsung Buds 2. Also like the Jabra Elite 7 series and the Technics AZ40/AZ60. I rotate between those nowadays (I have other Jabra, JBL and Huawei ones).




jonathan18

6119 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2902613 15-Apr-2022 12:56
Send private message

Yeah, the Buds Pro are certainly a hefty and weirdly-shaped product - looking at them I’m really not sure whose ears they’d fit nicely!

Ah, I wasn’t aware the Buds 2 came with ANC; I had the first gen Buds and really liked them - compact, incredibly comfortable, good enough sound; but after having ANC with the Pros (despite it not being amazing) I wasn’t keen on going back to a pair without it. Now that you point this out, they sound like a great option.

Thanks, this is just the info and recommendation I needed.

Did Samsung include the Buds 2 in their recent deals with the S22 series? If so, if anyone has a pair they’d like to sell please let me know. Happy to swap them with a pair of used Bud Pros!



jonathan18

6119 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2902615 15-Apr-2022 12:58
Send private message

freitasm:

I like the Samsung Buds 2. Also like the Jabra Elite 7 series and the Technics AZ40/AZ60. I rotate between those nowadays (I have other Jabra, JBL and Huawei ones).



Which of them do you find best for fit? (And would you say your ears on the smaller side, if you don’t mind the personal question?!)

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74040 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902617 15-Apr-2022 13:02
Send private message

I think my ears are small - old buds couldn't fit for sure. I use the Samsung Buds 2 most, followed by the Jabra Elite 7. The best sound to me is the Jabra Elite 85t but they are just a little larger than the Jabra Elite 7. The Technics AZ40 (no-NC, the model I have) is good and has Alexa built-in but the Samsung Buds 2 hold just a tad better - make sure to insert and turn a little bit to get it fixed in place.




jonathan18

6119 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2902663 15-Apr-2022 14:34
Send private message

Thanks for the prompt and useful responses. I’ve gone with a pair of Galaxy Buds2, which sound perfect for me, given I loved the original version. These were only $140 from Dick Smith (bought my Buds Pro from there without issue), so about $30 less than the otherwise good price at PB Tech ($179).

