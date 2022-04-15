I’m really close to being over the uncomfortable fit of my current buds (Samsung Galaxy Pros); while I’m happy with their sound and like the wider Samsung integration, I’ve got small ear canals and find, even with after-market memory foam tips, they aren’t pleasant to wear (unlike the standard Galaxy Buds).

Do any of you with smaller ears have specific recommendations? Looking for decent sound quality, acceptable ANC, and - most critical - comfort. Price would ideally be south of $300, but if they’re amazing I could be persuaded to pay more (problem is no ability to ‘try before you buy’ for in-ears).

Based on Rtings’ recommendations for small ears, I’m looking at the Anker Life P3, which are $130 AU from Amazon (biggest criticism is high latency, but I don’t use them for video much) - has anyone tried these?

Another option is going for a pair that sits more in the outside of the ear rather than plugging the canal, eg like those cheap-but-surprisingly decent Soundpeats.

Also debated the Nuratrue which I’d been interested in previously - $225 AU at the moment, but the reviews I’ve looked at are somewhat mixed, plus they seem to be fairly substantial in size which defeats the purpose.

Many thanks.