Oblivian: Presumably like all the smart openers available use a relay with connection to the normal hard wiring?



Common (GND) and OSC (open stop close)



Interesting to note smart ones need a sensor. (Something the internet forgets to suggest, including the mighty ape smart unit)



Recently added a AliExpress special using OSC on a fairly newish opener. The wall switch was already using some cat6 pairs into OSC.

Yup pretty simple to hook up a smart opener.



Particularly interested in the "official" one as it uses a transceiver which plugs directly into the controller and that communicates wirelessly to the hub. No need for a seperate sensor as the door knows from the controller.

For their previous doors (GDO-11 etc.) this is the manual - https://motepro.com.au/Manuals/ATA/ATA-SMART-HUB.pdf that shows the transceiver plugging into the controller via the network/programmer pin port.

Just not sure if this will work with the newer controllers -