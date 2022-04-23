The power they provide (Both Watts, and Watt Hours) to a Macbook, an HP, Lenovo, Surface or any other USB-C device is identical.

Though, the efficiency of Apple's M1 processor is absolutely unrivalled at the moment. So, the "Time" they provide isn't comparable.

I use a 20000mAh Xiaomi across both my Macbook and HP. Though in all honesty, It's rare for my Macbook to need charging during the day - where my HP will empty both it's own battery, and the powerbank, just in 1 Uni lecture.