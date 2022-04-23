Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Power Banks - for Windows laptops
StevieT

614 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295789 23-Apr-2022 15:47
All I've seen while searching descriptions for power banks are that they give up to nine hours life to MacBooks etc.

 

Is the same true for Windows laptops?

Chippo
98 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2905847 23-Apr-2022 18:52
The power they provide (Both Watts, and Watt Hours) to a Macbook, an HP, Lenovo, Surface or any other USB-C device is identical.

 

Though, the efficiency of Apple's M1 processor is absolutely unrivalled at the moment. So, the "Time" they provide isn't comparable. 

 

I use a 20000mAh Xiaomi across both my Macbook and HP. Though in all honesty, It's rare for my Macbook to need charging during the day - where my HP will empty both it's own battery, and the powerbank, just in 1 Uni lecture.




Jase2985
11587 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906049 24-Apr-2022 13:21
"All I've seen while searching descriptions for power banks are that they give up to nine hours life to MacBooks etc."

 

Thats a rather generic statement as power banks range in size from a few thousand mAh to about 27000mAh (about the biggest you can legally take on plane) the extra power they provide will vary greatly

 

Then there is the charging standard that the device needs to support to charge from the power bank

StevieT

614 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2906536 25-Apr-2022 15:14
How powerful a mAh power bank would I need to energise this beast -- https://www.gigabyte.com/Laptop/AERO-17-HDR--Intel-11th-Gen?



Jase2985
11587 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906538 25-Apr-2022 15:26
I can find no information on what the USB-C/Thunderbolt port supports power wise.

 

 

 

And given it has a 230W DC adapter i doubt you will be charging via a power bank.

StevieT

614 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2906546 25-Apr-2022 16:23
Jase2985:

 

And given it has a 230W DC adapter i doubt you will be charging via a power bank.

 

 

Maybe for when I'm on a trip away, and the battery is low, what purpose would a power bank serve in this instance? I'm not expecting it to the charge the device, but I expect it to give it some power so I can continue to use it.

mkissin
145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2906549 25-Apr-2022 16:45
It's gonna depend on a LOT.

 

That laptop looks like it has a 99 Whr battery which lasts for 5.5 hrs, from a review I found. That's not actually too bad. 

 

PB Techs sells the Promate PowerMine-130, which is apparently 38 Ahr, so probably (very much best case) 140 Whr, which would give you a substantial boost, possibly approaching double?

 

The only problem is that USB-C only goes up to 130W, and that power bank is less at 100W. Your laptop might need up to 230W, but unless you're going hard it's probably fine. I'm also assuming the laptop can charge from USB-C, which it probably can but I don't see it explicitly on the website.

Jase2985
11587 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906550 25-Apr-2022 16:52
StevieT:

 

Jase2985:

 

And given it has a 230W DC adapter i doubt you will be charging via a power bank.

 

 

Maybe for when I'm on a trip away, and the battery is low, what purpose would a power bank serve in this instance? I'm not expecting it to the charge the device, but I expect it to give it some power so I can continue to use it.

 

 

The problem is there is not enough information from the laptop manufacture to help us to make a decision on weather you can or cant charge via a powerbank.



StevieT

614 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2906803 26-Apr-2022 12:14
Jase2985:

 

The problem is there is not enough information from the laptop manufacture to help us to make a decision on weather you can or cant charge via a powerbank.

 

 

I've emailed them asking; will let you know what response I get.

deadlyllama
1148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2906808 26-Apr-2022 12:39
StevieT:

 

How powerful a mAh power bank would I need to energise this beast -- https://www.gigabyte.com/Laptop/AERO-17-HDR--Intel-11th-Gen?

 

 

I tried plugging USB-C power into my Aero 15 and nothing happened.  The Aero's PSU is very large and heavy and the spare one I got is even larger and heavier!  Reminds me of the PSU for my Aunt's 386 laptop in the glorious 1990s.

StevieT

614 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2906824 26-Apr-2022 13:43
deadlyllama:

 

StevieT:

 

How powerful a mAh power bank would I need to energise this beast -- https://www.gigabyte.com/Laptop/AERO-17-HDR--Intel-11th-Gen?

 

 

I tried plugging USB-C power into my Aero 15 and nothing happened.  The Aero's PSU is very large and heavy and the spare one I got is even larger and heavier!  Reminds me of the PSU for my Aunt's 386 laptop in the glorious 1990s.

 

 

So basically the USB-C thunderbolt port is for show rather than some actual use by a power bank?

mkissin
145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2906829 26-Apr-2022 13:54
That’s an uncharitable summary. A thunderbolt port can do about 8 billion different things. In the case of your laptop, power input isn’t one of them, but that’s likely because the manufacturer decided it wasn’t worth it with the maximum power being restricted.

deadlyllama
1148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2906831 26-Apr-2022 13:55
StevieT:

 

So basically the USB-C thunderbolt port is for show rather than some actual use by a power bank?

 

 

It's a bit annoying that you can't use it as a one port docking station connector, because it won't power the laptop.  The Aero was a hand-me-down, it's not what I'd usually buy!

Jase2985
11587 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906840 26-Apr-2022 14:20
StevieT:

 

So basically the USB-C thunderbolt port is for show rather than some actual use by a power bank?

 

 

its used for connecting things that need a lot of bandwidth.

 

if you wanted it for charging the laptop then you should have brought one that supports it.

StevieT

614 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2907059 26-Apr-2022 18:43
Jase2985:

 

if you wanted it for charging the laptop then you should have brought one that supports it.

 

 

I haven't purchased the laptop yet.

Jase2985
11587 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2907066 26-Apr-2022 19:03
would have been nice to know at the start

 

look for one that supports USB-PD over the USB-C 3.2 port.

 

maybe the question should be what laptop should i get that supports being powered from a powerbank?

