All I've seen while searching descriptions for power banks are that they give up to nine hours life to MacBooks etc.
Is the same true for Windows laptops?
The power they provide (Both Watts, and Watt Hours) to a Macbook, an HP, Lenovo, Surface or any other USB-C device is identical.
Though, the efficiency of Apple's M1 processor is absolutely unrivalled at the moment. So, the "Time" they provide isn't comparable.
I use a 20000mAh Xiaomi across both my Macbook and HP. Though in all honesty, It's rare for my Macbook to need charging during the day - where my HP will empty both it's own battery, and the powerbank, just in 1 Uni lecture.
Thats a rather generic statement as power banks range in size from a few thousand mAh to about 27000mAh (about the biggest you can legally take on plane) the extra power they provide will vary greatly
Then there is the charging standard that the device needs to support to charge from the power bank
How powerful a mAh power bank would I need to energise this beast -- https://www.gigabyte.com/Laptop/AERO-17-HDR--Intel-11th-Gen?
I can find no information on what the USB-C/Thunderbolt port supports power wise.
And given it has a 230W DC adapter i doubt you will be charging via a power bank.
Maybe for when I'm on a trip away, and the battery is low, what purpose would a power bank serve in this instance? I'm not expecting it to the charge the device, but I expect it to give it some power so I can continue to use it.
It's gonna depend on a LOT.
That laptop looks like it has a 99 Whr battery which lasts for 5.5 hrs, from a review I found. That's not actually too bad.
PB Techs sells the Promate PowerMine-130, which is apparently 38 Ahr, so probably (very much best case) 140 Whr, which would give you a substantial boost, possibly approaching double?
The only problem is that USB-C only goes up to 130W, and that power bank is less at 100W. Your laptop might need up to 230W, but unless you're going hard it's probably fine. I'm also assuming the laptop can charge from USB-C, which it probably can but I don't see it explicitly on the website.
The problem is there is not enough information from the laptop manufacture to help us to make a decision on weather you can or cant charge via a powerbank.
I've emailed them asking; will let you know what response I get.
I tried plugging USB-C power into my Aero 15 and nothing happened. The Aero's PSU is very large and heavy and the spare one I got is even larger and heavier! Reminds me of the PSU for my Aunt's 386 laptop in the glorious 1990s.
So basically the USB-C thunderbolt port is for show rather than some actual use by a power bank?
It's a bit annoying that you can't use it as a one port docking station connector, because it won't power the laptop. The Aero was a hand-me-down, it's not what I'd usually buy!
its used for connecting things that need a lot of bandwidth.
if you wanted it for charging the laptop then you should have brought one that supports it.
I haven't purchased the laptop yet.
would have been nice to know at the start
look for one that supports USB-PD over the USB-C 3.2 port.
maybe the question should be what laptop should i get that supports being powered from a powerbank?