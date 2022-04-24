Yeah but zwave needs something to read it (a zwave stick or zoowave device). And then needs software to run it. So unless you already have those, you’re fairly far down the home automation path.





ok yes proper alarm I was thinking wired. But I guess you can get wireless ones. And a reed switch can be put into the doors. I have magnets inside some of my doors, and the other half must be in the walls for talking to my alarm. Unlikely to be a wireless version though…and I’d have though your zwave things would be battery as well?