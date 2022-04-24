Hi
I've got the basic Morepork setup. With ADT having discontinued the morepork line, I want to move away to an extensible system. At this stage I'm not looking at home automation as the house is old/small and we'll be moving in within the next 3 years or so. Ideally, like the current morepork alarm, it would support NZ Z-Wave as that offers a greater range of products, especially hidden door sensors etc. I've looked at Eufy and Arlo but it appears that neither of them support z-wave.
Requirements are:
- base unit with local recording (ideally) and cloud upload.
- good quality cameras for internal / external
- keypad to arm/disarm the system
- various motion sensors etc.
- NZ compatible frequencies
Anyone got any suggestions? If I had to go with one of the two I mentioned, then I think Eufy fits the bill but wanted to check here!
Cheers
Chris