Google Nest cameras, setup one place them move them?
Daynger

#295914 4-May-2022 18:15
Hi GZ, 

 

I have a customer who wants some google nest cameras set up at their weekend house.

 

Not too much of a problem except for they wont be there when i set them up, is it possible to set them up at their office so its all working to their phone then just change the ssid and network password to the weekend house one, drive there and install where we want them?

 

There is alot of setup info online but nothing that really lets me know if this is possible.

 

I will be setting up the app on their phone as they arent the most technical of people.

 

 

 

Thanks

antoniosk
  #2910233 4-May-2022 19:17
No

 

the settings get baked in at setup and can’t be changed afterwards except by resetting them and starting again.

 

learned this one the hard way!

 

also, the ssid can’t be hidden during setup on the process will fail. Operation afterwards is fine, just not during setup.




Stu

  #2910234 4-May-2022 19:22
Like most things Google, I think you'll find you need to set everything up on the network they'll be running on. Can you bring the AP they'll be connecting to, to the same place as the clients phone and go through the whole set up process there?

To be honest it'll still be a hassle, since you will also need to set up your own phone with their Google Home access so you can check the cameras are aimed correctly.




Daynger

  #2910419 5-May-2022 09:39
Bugger.

 

Thanks for taking the time to reply.

 

I could grab one of the WAPs but its an hours drive + to site, then back again, good suggestion though.



eonsim
  #2910447 5-May-2022 10:48
Daynger:

 

Bugger.

 

Thanks for taking the time to reply.

 

I could grab one of the WAPs but its an hours drive + to site, then back again, good suggestion though.

 

 

 

 

Can you not change your router to use the same SSID and pwd as the remote site for a few minutes to setup? Alternatively, you can use your phone hotspot to create a local AP that has the same wifi settings as the remote wifi network and try that way...

Daynger

  #2910558 5-May-2022 13:14
eonsim:

 

Daynger:

 

Bugger.

 

Thanks for taking the time to reply.

 

I could grab one of the WAPs but its an hours drive + to site, then back again, good suggestion though.

 

 

 

 

Can you not change your router to use the same SSID and pwd as the remote site for a few minutes to setup? Alternatively, you can use your phone hotspot to create a local AP that has the same wifi settings as the remote wifi network and try that way...

 

 

 

 

The hotspot idea is a solid one!

 

Thanks ill give that a try.

Daynger

  #2911157 6-May-2022 19:26
eonsim:

 

Daynger:

 

Bugger.

 

Thanks for taking the time to reply.

 

I could grab one of the WAPs but its an hours drive + to site, then back again, good suggestion though.

 

 

 

 

Can you not change your router to use the same SSID and pwd as the remote site for a few minutes to setup? Alternatively, you can use your phone hotspot to create a local AP that has the same wifi settings as the remote wifi network and try that way...

 

 

 

 

This worked perfectly.

 

Set my phone as a hotspot with the same ssid and password, set them up, then drove up north and installed, the cameras just straight on the houses wifi no worries.

