Hi GZ,

I have a customer who wants some google nest cameras set up at their weekend house.

Not too much of a problem except for they wont be there when i set them up, is it possible to set them up at their office so its all working to their phone then just change the ssid and network password to the weekend house one, drive there and install where we want them?

There is alot of setup info online but nothing that really lets me know if this is possible.

I will be setting up the app on their phone as they arent the most technical of people.

Thanks