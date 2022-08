I was using some fine offset outdoor sensors, and for receiver an arduino with a 433MHz receiver on it which put it out serial to the computer.

Gave up because 433MHz is a trashfire band that makes 2.4GHz look clean and it was missing more than it got. So bad that the actual receiver for the weather station would give up and lose sync with when the sensors transmitted.

Apparently the SDR reception solutions deal with the crapness of the band much better than the simple $1.50 receiver boards, but I never bothered to do that, ended up just using the data that the tuya app gets and its rules to turn things on when it was getting cold. That seems to work fine and was easier.