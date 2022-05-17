I have a situation where the only physical link between a PC and a USB device (a webcam) is a permanently installed HDMI cable (about 5m long).

I need a USB connection between the devices, not a HDMI connection. I only need the USB data connection as power to the device is from a separate supply.

Is there any way to get the USB device and the computer connected using the USB protocol, but with a HDMI cable in the middle?

I know the immediate response will be "no".

However, I'm interested in any creative ideas, hence posting in the gadgets and electronics forum :)

For example, could I cut the plugs off the HDMI cable and solder USB plugs on the ends of the cable, using just 4 of the HDMI copper cores for the USB connector? Could I purchase some kind of active adapter? Is there some physical property of an HDMI cable that makes it incapable of carrying USB data?

Thoughts welcome.