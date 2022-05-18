iamsammajor

hi team,

i have been looking at puting more ceiling light to the rooms, but my search on what i can get seems to be a hit and miss,

intially i was wantting to get the "socket" installed, then i could put whatever light to put in, currently using hue, but too expensive to have 10 more running, hence thinking of yeelight or wyze.

just want to see what fellows in GZ has been using,i do perfer RGB ones, cos kids have been having fun asking alexa to change colour when they visit, so want to keep it for them.

thanks,

Sam