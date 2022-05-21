So, are you just wanting to use the echo as a speaker / mic in place of your laptop speakers and mic?

Bluetooth should work if you have followed the steps to set it up and obviously when making a call from your handset, switch it over to the bluetooth speaker (being the echo).

As for asking for alexa to dial out (using your iphone) as the connection... im not sure and also not sure if it actually has the capability to dial out using your ISP connection (unless you have a VOIP skill set)??