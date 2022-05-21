Has anyone found a way to use the awesome speaker/mic combo built into Amazon Echos to make PSTN calls apart from Skype out? I would love to have my Echo 4th Gen act as a Bluetooth speakerphone (think like how your car stereo does it) but damned if I can work out how. I don’t think the Echo gives the right Bluetooth profile. It would be great to use it like a conference phone style thing in Zoom/Teams meetings too. In the US and a few other NA nations you can use the Echo to send/receive calls in place of your iPhone through AT&T or Verizon, but obviously that’s useless here in nz!
I could use Skype-out, I guess, but that’s a bit of a ballache…still doesn’t help with Teams or Zoom meetings that I join from my computer..