Hi all,

I recently bought a 2nd hand gen 1 HRV master unit and the fan runs when power is on. However it doesn't control from the touchpad and the fan won't stop until I power it down.

So I decided to open up the circuit board to check out the wiring. Then a surprise mess.

All the wiring were poorly wired and some were loose as well.

Is there anyone has a wiring diagram for the gen 1 HRV unit able to share?

Many thanks