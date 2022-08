Shelly EM3 records usage on three circuits/phases at 10min intervals and records into a CSV file, which can be downloaded periodically. Just a bit of playing around in Excel to translate that to the different tariff time zones. You could compare total usage from the Shelly with the simple digital meter for a cross-check.

Alternatively, take an unweighted average of your EK tariffs and charge all usage at that rate (with the tenant's agreement).