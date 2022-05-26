davidcole: Wouldn't a house use a lot less that the drain while driving? I dont have any products to mention, but it was a thought that when I finally pulled trigger on an EV I did want one with bi-directional and to use the car as a battery for load balancing and if there are power outages.

50kWh battery in a car for example. Maybe 1/2 the usage on average being done when there was no solar production at all would mean that it would be about 1/3rd the battery capacity used assuming my usage is spread over the whole day, but its not because I am not home most days so more of it will be in the evening/night than the day time so I would expect that to power the house overnight from the time I get home to plug the car in, till I leave in the morning would take about 30kWh out of the car. Then its not home during the day to charge off the solar because I have it out with me.

If I had multiple cars and could alternate them between one at home charging during the day and driving the other one then it might work, but at that point a home battery would probably cost less and be less hassle.

The outage side of things I can see value in, but with what the gear and integrated wiring needs to split out loads and stuff, that also can be applied to a home battery installation which again is going to be more use than a car that is often not there so no UPS protection when I am out.

Its like all the use cases for the bidirectional wireless charging that some phones have. It sounds great but is essentially useless in almost all daily situations.