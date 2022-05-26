Is anyone aware of a solution, available IN NEW ZEALAND, able to be installed legally where a solar system can charge your EV and the EV battery can function as a battery for the house overnight?
I am aware that limited EVs current support this bidirectional flow, but with the cost of fuel seemingly ratcheting only upwards, and power prices doing the same - this seems like a really obvious synergy. I have spoken to a couple of solar installers and while they both say it's coming, I get the feeling that they are speaking about the ecosystems they are aligned with and I wonder if anyone in NZ is currently offering this.
Cheers -N