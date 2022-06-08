I've been on the hunt for ages for some smart light switches for my house and found a few good candidates recently but they are all switching over to the BK wifi chips that are recommended for the Tuya cloud.

I want ESP8266 based ones so I can flash Tasmota or ESPHome on them.

One supplier says they can still make them but have a fairly large minimum order quantity.

So I'm sat here wondering if there might be a little market here in NZ that I could sell them onto as I only need 20 not 2000 :-)

Or maybe there is some kind of group buy service I can use to setup and find "backers" who want in on the deal.

Does anyone have any experience with this or have any comments?