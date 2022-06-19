I have bought two second hand "HRV" brand units which both work by themselves but I can't figure out how to link the two together so I can have both fans running simultaneously.

I have one fan slaved off the other for power and I've plugged in the network cable from one to the other but nothing happens to the slaved unit.

I be interested to see how 2 units are connected together in other situations since I don't have a wiring diagram or installation instructions to work from.

Thanks in advance.

Tia