Looking for some outdoor CCTV that will work in with Google Home Hub.
Prefer POE to wireless. And local storage rather than cloud subscription.
The Reolink mentions compatibility but can't find anyone who says it works.
These look interesting
https://www.amazon.com.au/Security-Detection-8-Channel-Recording-RLK8-510B4/dp/B08ML2T8XS/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?crid=1M2C15XSME2KD&keywords=reolink+5mp+poe&qid=1655196207&s=electronics&sprefix=Reolink+5MP%2Celectronics%2C199&sr=1-1-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyNjUwMlNZOEE5TUczJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwMzYzNjU3OUg1VlozS1ZZNkdTJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QUtCRDNER1BDUFVYRyZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU=
GB