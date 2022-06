I got a Sonoff Zigbee bridge and SNZB-02 temperature/humidity sensor last year to monitor my greenhouse, and in most regards I'm happy with it.

However I was surprised you can't get any history from it. Only the current conditions.

What would it take to be able to record some history?

I'm using the eWeLink app. Is there a different app that can do history? Or do I need change the firmware in the sensor? Or the bridge?

Thanks for any suggestions