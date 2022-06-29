I'm looking for a camera to mount on my boat when we moor it at the bach. Rather than drag myself down a 200m hill in the middle of a wet windy night to check the boat, I'd like to be able to SMS the camera and have it send me an MMS of the view aft from the helm of the boat. I need a reasonable quality image including during darkness so I can see if the boat is sinking or has slipped it's mooring.

I've found trail cameras that will send an MMS, but they are triggered by movement detection. I don't think that will work for me. I need something that I can prompt to send me an image. or something that will send an image on a schedule.

I've thought about a WiFi or BT connected camera, but I don't think that would work. The boat is >200m away and line of sight is obscured by moderately thick bush and scrub. There are a couple of buildings that may be in the way too. VHF comms work from the boat to the house, but that's between a 5w unit and a 25w unit. I imagine WiFi and BT are nowhere near that signal strength.