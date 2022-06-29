Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Outdoor Camera with MMS Function
MikeAqua

#298588 29-Jun-2022 15:02
I'm looking for a camera to mount on my boat when we moor it at the bach.  Rather than drag myself down a 200m hill in the middle of a wet windy night to check the boat, I'd like to be able to SMS the camera and have it send me an MMS of the view aft from the helm of the boat.  I need a reasonable quality image including during darkness so I can see if the boat is sinking or has slipped it's mooring.

 

I've found trail cameras that will send an MMS, but they are triggered by movement detection.  I don't think that will work for me.  I need something that I can prompt to send me an image.  or something that will send an image on a schedule.

 

I've thought about a WiFi or BT connected camera, but I don't think that would work.  The boat is >200m away and line of sight is obscured by moderately thick bush and scrub. There are a couple of buildings that may be in the way too.   VHF comms work from the boat to the house, but that's between a 5w unit and a 25w unit.  I imagine WiFi and BT are nowhere near that signal strength.




Mike

mudguard
  #2936003 29-Jun-2022 15:09
I was looking at something like this but for keeping an eye on hobby horses. Arlo do an outdoors one. I was looking for something with a SIM that could be checked on from time to time. Think they have a solar kit too. 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/arlo-go-2-4g-wi-fi-mobile-security-camera/N211148.html

 

 

 

I'm not sure of the software/cloud side of things other than friends have them and can check on homes/garages etc. 

michaelmurfy
  #2936007 29-Jun-2022 15:16
There are better options than SMS/MMS...

 

You got good mobile coverage? If so, there are solutions like the Arlo Go 2 which include 4G connectivity: https://www.arlo.com/en-nz/cameras/go/arlo-go-2-cameras.html

 

You can also get solar panels for these cameras to keep them charged during the day.

 

For a sim card consider perhaps switching to 2degrees on one of their carryover plans as this includes free data sharing - basically switch your phone, grab a prepaid sim for the camera and share data to it (no need to topup). You can then view the camera live whenever you like.




MikeAqua

  #2936016 29-Jun-2022 15:28
Thanks for the suggestions I'll look into an Arlo unit.  Yes the location has good mobile.   Friends have an arlo camera system and I've been very impressed by it. But theirs' is via their home Wi-Fi. I didn't  realise that Arto did SIM units.  My co-pilot could even use that to check behind the boat while we're towing it.




Mike



shk292
  #2936024 29-Jun-2022 15:41
You could just use an old phone with an app such as AlfredCamera.  You install the app on the boat phone and on your own phone, and can view the boat one any time - on either camera.  You can also set up motion-triggering to send you an alert.  I had this set up in my boat for an extended period when I was planning to put it on a mooring for a while but no longer use in the marina.  I left the phone plugged in to power, with no adverse effect

Zorg2000
  #2936031 29-Jun-2022 15:59
These are pretty good and have a solar kit you can buy separately.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CCTRLK1004/Reolink-Go-Wire-Free-4G-LTE-Security-Camera-1080P

 

You can buy direct from the US, but have to wait for shipping; I think they also have an aliexpress store. There is a a PT model that isn't that much more expensive and you can choose to include the solar kit. 

 

https://reolink.com/nz/product/reolink-go-pt-plus/

 

I ordered a different Camera from the US that wasn't available for shipping to NZ so I just used NZPost YouShop and it arrived in 2 weeks.

 

 

 

Comes with a 32gb SD card included for local storage from memory. Just need to buy a cheap sim card like a $10 2-degrees Mobile prepay and the 250mb carry over data should be enough if you are turning the notifications off and only checking it for a few seconds a couple of times a day. I think there is an option on the app to set up an email alert schedule as well.

