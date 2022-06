Been using a Tasmota flashed Brilliant Smart plug to drive an electric heater in our lounge. Looks like with some of the recent power surges in our are this one has decided to die. The firmware side is still working, but it looks like the relay to turn power on/off has gone.

Has anyone here seen this happen before and have any tips on potentially fixing it. I'd just pickup a replacement but plugs you can easily re-flash to tasmota are getting harder to find.