I've been using Alexa devices to control my Philips Hue bulbs via the Hue Skill for a number of years without much issue. On Friday last week, Alexa began responding with something to the effect of "Sorry, the hub that device <light name> connects to is not responding. Please check its network connection and power supply". The hub is on and the lights all work as normal via Google Assistant, Siri, and the Hue app itself. So it appears to be just the Alexa integration not working. I reached out to Philips Hue via their Facebook page and they have confirmed to me that there is currently a problem but that they don't know how long it will take to resolve.

Given that, for me, this has been ongoing for several days now, I was expecting to find a lot of forum / reddit posts about it, but I see relatively nothing.

Wondering if this is a localised issue -- are any of you guys experiencing issues with your Alexa / Hue integration?