#298687 7-Jul-2022 14:10
Until now I've relied on somewhat ad-hoc storage for masses of electronic components, fasteners, and the mass of other bits and pieces that you need when building almost anything, storage trays, plastic bags in bins, cube storage, etc. Since it's getting quite difficult to find things in the various locations, I'm looking for some form of storage for lots of small parts, preferably not in open-top clipped-to-the-wall bins to avoid getting dust and dirt in things, and to provide at least some protection from damp exposure.

 

 

There's a bunch of options for flimsy plastic cases with a few flimsy plastic slide-in bins in them, but going past that to something more substantial there's larger plastic cases with bins, e.g. this 39-drawer one which hopefully will be stackable because one unit is fairly tiny, or even tinier ones where I'd need to stack quite a lot of them.

 

 

At the other end of the scale, which includes the price scale, there are these flip-open bins which look perfect for quick access to parts, or, if I can get past the price, these slide-open bins which look less flimsy than most of the other bin-based options.

 

 

Does anyone have any experience with any of these, or any better ideas for storing lots of small parts in a way that they're easy to find and access?

  #2939255 7-Jul-2022 16:17
I've got the 39-bin one in your first link. It's fine for what it does, but it is a bit flimsy. I got mine from Bunnings - from the back of the shelf, since the one at the front was horribly discoloured. Unfortunately it doesn't include an integrated stacking feature. I've got a smaller unit above that is separately fastened to the wall. This probably isn't a bad thing since I think it would be quite tippy otherwise.

 

Alexandre Chappel's Youtube channel has some good storage ideas IMO. He is big on using 3D printed bins/tubs/containers inside other (more solid) drawers or containers. I wasn't entirely sold on this approach (seemed like a lot of 3d printing!) but I think I've come around to the idea of printing things modularly within a wider grid. I know I've got a lot of things that don't quite fit as well as they could in my existing storage solutions. 

