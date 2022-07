Until now I've relied on somewhat ad-hoc storage for masses of electronic components, fasteners, and the mass of other bits and pieces that you need when building almost anything, storage trays, plastic bags in bins, cube storage, etc. Since it's getting quite difficult to find things in the various locations, I'm looking for some form of storage for lots of small parts, preferably not in open-top clipped-to-the-wall bins to avoid getting dust and dirt in things, and to provide at least some protection from damp exposure.

There's a bunch of options for flimsy plastic cases with a few flimsy plastic slide-in bins in them, but going past that to something more substantial there's larger plastic cases with bins, e.g. this 39-drawer one which hopefully will be stackable because one unit is fairly tiny, or even tinier ones where I'd need to stack quite a lot of them

At the other end of the scale, which includes the price scale, there are these flip-open bins which look perfect for quick access to parts, or, if I can get past the price, these slide-open bins which look less flimsy than most of the other bin-based options.

Does anyone have any experience with any of these, or any better ideas for storing lots of small parts in a way that they're easy to find and access?