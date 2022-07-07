There's a bunch of options for flimsy plastic cases with a few flimsy plastic slide-in bins in them, but going past that to something more substantial there's larger plastic cases with bins, e.g. this 39-drawer one which hopefully will be stackable because one unit is fairly tiny, or even tinier ones where I'd need to stack quite a lot of them.
At the other end of the scale, which includes the price scale, there are these flip-open bins which look perfect for quick access to parts, or, if I can get past the price, these slide-open bins which look less flimsy than most of the other bin-based options.
Does anyone have any experience with any of these, or any better ideas for storing lots of small parts in a way that they're easy to find and access?