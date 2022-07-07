I've got the 39-bin one in your first link. It's fine for what it does, but it is a bit flimsy. I got mine from Bunnings - from the back of the shelf, since the one at the front was horribly discoloured. Unfortunately it doesn't include an integrated stacking feature. I've got a smaller unit above that is separately fastened to the wall. This probably isn't a bad thing since I think it would be quite tippy otherwise.

Alexandre Chappel's Youtube channel has some good storage ideas IMO. He is big on using 3D printed bins/tubs/containers inside other (more solid) drawers or containers. I wasn't entirely sold on this approach (seemed like a lot of 3d printing!) but I think I've come around to the idea of printing things modularly within a wider grid. I know I've got a lot of things that don't quite fit as well as they could in my existing storage solutions.