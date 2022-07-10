I share a house with a few others.

I am planning to go away for a couple of weeks. Our house is pretty secure, but one of our flatmates is a bit forgetful and has been known to leave doors unlocked.

For peace of mind, I want a camera of some kind, preferably something I can just plug in, sit on my desk like a webcam and connect to the wifi, that will capture and upload images if it detects motion. Does anything like this exist?

I've seen a couple of devices that look like they might do what I want, but I'm not sure what's good. Most of them seem to have their own cloud services that require subscription services, but that's not ideal as I only want something I can use periodically. I'm hoping there's something I can just link to a dropbox account or something like that.

Any advice appreciated.