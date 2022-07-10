Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Suggestions for a security camera (for a flat bedroom)
#298724 10-Jul-2022 18:51
I share a house with a few others.

 

I am planning to go away for a couple of weeks. Our house is pretty secure, but one of our flatmates is a bit forgetful and has been known to leave doors unlocked.

 

For peace of mind, I want a camera of some kind, preferably something I can just plug in, sit on my desk like a webcam and connect to the wifi, that will capture and upload images if it detects motion. Does anything like this exist?

 

I've seen a couple of devices that look like they might do what I want, but I'm not sure what's good. Most of them seem to have their own cloud services that require subscription services, but that's not ideal as I only want something I can use periodically. I'm hoping there's something I can just link to a dropbox account or something like that.

 

Any advice appreciated.

  #2940493 10-Jul-2022 19:24
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/eufy-2k-pan-and-tilt-indoor-camera_p0238995

 

Maybe something like this?  Can have local or cloud storage, and can easily review via their mobile app.  

 

 




  #2940502 10-Jul-2022 20:14
Probably wouldn't even need the PTZ features. https://www.bunnings.co.nz/eufy-2k-smart-tilt-indoor-camera_p0238996

 

 

 

I had one of these for a similar reason you're looking for. It did the job well.

