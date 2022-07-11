hi there,

it is me again, no surprise. hope you guys are all enjoying the Monday.

im just wondering if anyone has any experience on those snap on curtain robots e.g. switchbot rod 2 or some of the tuya ones.

did think of the motorized rail one but the customised ones i can find from the market is kinda pricey, and only need one for the living room (approx, 3 meter wide) so people dont seem to be too keen on small jobs

so im looking for a more affordable dyi options,

any feedback or ideas would be great on how you guys motorised the curtain.

thanks,

Sam