jonathan18

I'm looking to purchase an additional security camera for our current set-up (Synology NAS running Surveillance Station).

It's for inside the garage which is external to the house and has no Ethernet, so I'm looking only at WiFi. (While I get that WiFi cameras aren't ideal, I don't have any interest in running CAT to the garage.)

As it's for inside, I don't need an outdoor rated camera - what's more important is a decently wide FoV (prefer at least 90 degrees). So far, though, the two I've identified are outside cameras:

ReoLink RCL-410W (have a higher-res version of this and it works well, but its FoV is only 80 degrees)

Amcrest ASH43-W (106 degrees FoV; currently using Amcrest PoE cameras as well so happy with the brand, but this is close to $200 with shipping)

Are there any other models that people would recommend, in particular are there internal cameras that can easily mount on the wall? Certainly looking to keep the cost under $200.

Also, does anyone know the cheapest source of Synology Surveillance Station licences? Last time I bought one online from that Dutch-based website, but I noticed their prices have gone up a decent amount.

Thanks in advance.