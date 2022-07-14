jonathan18

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommendations for WiFi security camera to work with Synology NAS
#298760 14-Jul-2022 09:13
I'm looking to purchase an additional security camera for our current set-up (Synology NAS running Surveillance Station).

 

It's for inside the garage which is external to the house and has no Ethernet, so I'm looking only at WiFi. (While I  get that WiFi cameras aren't ideal, I don't have any interest in running CAT to the garage.)

 

As it's for inside, I don't need an outdoor rated camera - what's more important is a decently wide FoV (prefer at least 90 degrees). So far, though, the two I've identified are outside cameras:

 

  • ReoLink RCL-410W (have a higher-res version of this and it works well, but its FoV is only 80 degrees)
  • Amcrest ASH43-W (106 degrees FoV; currently using Amcrest PoE cameras as well so happy with the brand, but this is close to $200 with shipping)

Are there any other models that people would recommend, in particular are there internal cameras that can easily mount on the wall? Certainly looking to keep the cost under $200.

 

Also, does anyone know the cheapest source of Synology Surveillance Station licences? Last time I bought one online from that Dutch-based website, but I noticed their prices have gone up a decent amount.

 

Thanks in advance.

 

 

  #2941756 14-Jul-2022 10:27
FoV is very often written in terms of focal length for cctv.

 

E.g. 2.8mm is around 90 -100deg, 3.6mm is around 75-80deg.

 

The other factor to the FoV is the sensor size in the unit, a larger sensor gives a larger FoV for the same focal length.

 

 

 

Moving onto clarity; Ideally you get the largest sensor size you can afford, as that is the primary way to get better night vision and motion less smearing.

 

E.g. 1/2.5" cmos for 2MP/1080P, 1/1.8" for 4MP/2K, 1/1.2" for 8MP/4K.

 

On $200, this would be very difficult.... But cheap cameras have come a long way! I've tested a 4MP unit at 1/3" and it does a surprising job for a tiny sensor. Just buy what ever is cheap!

 

 

 

Amcrest is Dahua OEM and I know from experience that Dahua stuff has decent compatibility. Reolink is a consumer brand and tends to lock down features to 3rd party devices.

 

 

 

 

 

A hardwired/Ethernet camera could be wireless if you have a spare router laying around...? A cheap adsl/vdsl router and set the WiFi Access Point to be a bridge to your main router's WiFi.

 

I'm suggesting that in case your camera placement has WiFi connection issues or maybe it would open up options on the camera to buy.

