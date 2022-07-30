mokoshakalaka

Looking for recommendations for a battery charger than can keep my car battery topped up and also charge some of my 12v SLA batteries too.
Thanks in advance!
ctek is the best for cars.
sla there is a range of choice. i don't have a favorite brand, just getting one thats suitable size. you might want to get one that will charge the 12v lithium batteries. they area good upgrade to a lot of sla batteries.
I bought this - https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003444679238.html has brought back a few car batteries that wouldn't charge on a basic one for long enough to drive and move the car around a bit. It has an AGM mode on it too for cars that have one. I have charged up some old UPS SLA's on the motorcycle option, it didn't seem to cook them. They're too far gone for the UPS but still hold enough power to use for other things so I keep them around.
I have a Super Cheap Auto one that cost about $120 that works well for both car and SLA / AGM batteries. It says it auto-detects the battery type
https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/p/sca-sca-12v-2.5-amp-3-stage-battery-charger/577071.html
I've got one of those on my MX-5 that only goes out once every month or so at this time of the year - keeps it topped up no dramas. There is a 4a version for a little more money.