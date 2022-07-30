mokoshakalaka

I bought this - https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003444679238.html has brought back a few car batteries that wouldn't charge on a basic one for long enough to drive and move the car around a bit. It has an AGM mode on it too for cars that have one. I have charged up some old UPS SLA's on the motorcycle option, it didn't seem to cook them. They're too far gone for the UPS but still hold enough power to use for other things so I keep them around.