Watch for a 9y old kid with GPS tracking and ability to use any sim - What is out there?
#298969 31-Jul-2022 13:08
Hello

 

Its about time that we bought our 9y old boy a watch.  His time management is hilariously bad and maybe a watch may help him (probably not but worth a try!).  Because he is also a runner (runs off thinking he has told us where he is going but in fact hasn't) we'd like to get something with GPS tracking so we can at least know the direction!

 

I know that Spark have the Spacetalk Kids Watch which would be perfect but the monthly cost is very high and I'd prefer a 'roll your own' where by I can use my partners account to share the minutes/data and then pay a sub for the tracking software itself.  Would be good if it could also have limited calling to defined numbers and may be messaging... but games and social are not necessary.

 

So, what is out there?  I know there are abundance of 'kids watches' but the software looks to be flakey from the reviews so really looking for some solid feedback.

 

Thanks!

 

Chris

  #2948562 31-Jul-2022 13:33
Ok so it looks like you can get the Space talk and run it on any mobile network of choice and pay the (5.99 per month for two watches) sub directly to the company... alot cheaper than Spark that is for sure!  That seems to be the best bet for compatability etc.

